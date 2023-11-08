RealPeopleGroup

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

BWA provides investors with good exposure to the EV transition. The company has acquired and developed deep expertise within the industry, with an impressive track record of creating market-leading products.

EV production will inevitably increase due to the stringent legislation in place globally to facilitate the transition from traditional ICE-powered vehicles.

Although we are not sold on the PHINIA spin-off, this does free up resources and allows the business to focus on EVs.

BWA is trading at a discount to its historical average, while its perceived growth trajectory has improved. Further, there is the potential to revert to its decade-average margins.

Company description

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is a global automotive technology and components supplier headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The company was founded in 1928 and has since become a leading player in the automotive industry, specializing in technologies that improve vehicle performance, efficiency, and sustainability. BorgWarner's products are integral to various aspects of modern automobiles, including drivetrains, powertrains, and emissions control.

Share price

Data by YCharts

BWA’s share price performance has been disappointing, losing over 25% of its value. This is a reflection of its changing industry dynamics and the risks associated with BWA's response.

Financial analysis

BorgWarner financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are BWA's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

BWA’s revenue has grown at a modest 9% during the last decade, with broadly consistent gains YoY. This is a reflection of the business model transition and industry tailwinds.

Business Model

BWA specializes in powertrain solutions, including turbochargers, transmission systems, and electric propulsion products. BWA operates in key automotive markets worldwide, including NA, Europe, and Asia, allowing the company to serve both established markets and emerging economies, where EV production is on the rise.

Its diversified product portfolio enables the company to deeply engrain itself within the production process of automakers, while maximizing its addressable market.

BWA has conducted an ambitious transformation exercise, transitioning its business toward the EV revolution, through both product development and bolt-on acquisitions. As the following perfectly illustrates, the business is now a critical provider of a range of products.

Product (BWA)

BWA's technologies are aligned with industry trends toward increased fuel efficiency, the EV transition, and reduced emissions. With stringent environmental regulations and Governments heavily committed to decarbonization, the growth trajectory of the business has been significantly enhanced.

As the following illustrates, the company’s market penetration has been impressive, with Management believing the company can reach a monopolistic position by the end of the decade, coinciding with the end of traditional ICE-powered vehicle sales in many nations.

BEV penetration (BWA)

BWA places a strong emphasis on R&D. It continually invests in EV technologies to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly propulsion systems. The “end game” is still uncertain and so the potential for superior technologies will motivate the business to focus on protecting and developing its market position.

Many of its products are growing exceptionally well, with the following market-leading technologies forecast to achieve strong DD growth into FY27F. From our research, the company’s CV Battery System and Inverter Volumes are extremely well developed relative to peers, representing the cornerstone of its value proposition to automakers.

Products (BWA)

BWA has won numerous awards globally, across a range of products. Not only this but the company is globally recognized for its innovation.

Awards (BWA)

BWA has strategically acquired companies and entered partnerships to expand its capabilities and market reach. This has been incredibly successful thus far, as the company’s business model illustrates. We expect further acquisitions in the coming years, particularly as technologies develop, although potentially to a lesser extent.

PHINIA

BWA recently spun off its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket business, PHINIA. We are not wholly supportive of this choice, as the company has lost c.$3-4b of revenue and c.$550-600m of EBITDA. That means PHINIA (PHIN) is operating with better margins than BWA and at its current share price, has a better FCF yield. The decision was likely based on the perceived slowdown in growth due to the EV transition but appears to be an early decision in our view.

Automotive Industry

The automotive industry has been undergoing a significant shift toward electrification, including hybrid and electric vehicles. It appears this trend will not be derailed, with many Western nations committed to transitioning to EV-only sales in the near future. This is forcing almost every automaker to invest heavily in EV development.

The expansion has contributed to an ever-developing TAM, with Management now estimating it to be worth $157b, $127b of which relates to its eProduct segment. Interestingly, this implies a growth rate of 20%, a level the company has struggled to achieve thus far.

TAM (BWA)

BWA has expanded into emerging markets as part of its EV push, where the demand for vehicles has been growing steadily. Not only this, but we suspect Asia in particular could be retrospectively crowned the home of the EV revolution. Underpinned by Japanese excellence (with most automakers now investing heavily), Asia is benefiting from the rise of China’s producers. The businesses, including BYD, are able to create high-quality vehicles at low costs, threatening a global expansion. BWA’s exposure to Asia positions it well should growth be accelerated by a Western push.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions are threatening to delay BWA’s transition to a higher growth profile. With high inflation and elevated interest rates, consumers across the West are experiencing a squeeze on finances, contributing to reduced large ticket purchases. New vehicles are usually at the top of the list due to the numerous choices consumers have as alternatives. Not only this but the ability to access financing options is reduced, compounding the impact on the automotive industry.

As if this headwind was not bad enough, we are seeing changing industry dynamics. China has recently ended EV purchase subsidies, with other countries primed to follow suit as the adoption increases.

As the following two graphs illustrate, there is a clear slowdown in the number of EVs being sold in 2023, with uncertainty as to how this will progress. Our view is that difficulties will continue into 2024, following a return to healthy growth. This said, we struggle to see a return to the growth rates achieved historically, with Statista's forecast appearing reasonable.

Sales (Statista) Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates (ANL)

Margins

Margins (Capital IQ)

BWA’s margins have broadly traded flat, although has faced a slight decline post-pandemic. The lack of improvement despite healthy growth implies competition is sufficient to restrict aggressive pricing. Margins will face downward pressure due to the loss of PHINIA, although we expect the current levels to be defendable in the medium term.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

BWA is operating with a conservative leverage ratio, allowing for future M&A optionality. This has been possible due to consistent cash flows, with an FCF margin of 2% currently and an average of ~5%.

Management’s objective is to increase the weighting toward distributions (40%), owing to a reduced need for M&A following a successful transition toward EVs.

Balance sheet (BWA)

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting a continuation of its current growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 7% following FY23F. The noticeable pullback represents uncertainty around the longevity of the EV slowdown. Following this, however, the expectation of HSD growth appears reasonable.

Margin stagnation is a reasonable expectation given the lack of historical improvement and the loss of PHINIA. We do believe there is scope for improvement with growth, however, although is materially uncertain currently.

eProduct sales (BWA)

Industry analysis

Auto Parts and Equipment Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of BWA's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (26 companies).

BWA’s performance relative to its peers is good. The company has achieved good revenue growth, primarily due to high M&A activity and its high exposure to EVs. Growth is not wholly convincing, however, particularly when considering profitability. The company’s margin erosion appears to be a fundamental concern rather than industry-related.

BWA’s key strength is its margins, with a healthy delta remaining despite the recent erosion. This advantage disappears at an FCF level, but nevertheless, is a key strength. We attribute this to quality innovation.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

BWA is currently trading at 4.5x LTM EBITDA and 5.9x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

We would conservatively suggest a small discount is justifiable, purely related to the margin deterioration in recent years. This is offset by the positive development of its business model, as well as the transition toward higher growth following the spin-off. The discount is likely a reflection of investor hesitancy around current EV demand.

Further, BWA is trading at a discount to its peer group, further reflecting investor uncertainty. This appears unwarranted (to this degree), given the strong financial performance and reasonable growth trajectory ahead.

The only concern for us regarding valuation is the development of NTM FCF yield, which is only slightly above its historical average. With businesses that have uncertainty, we like to acquire them at a noticeably better yield than historically achieved. This tells us we are getting a discount on a cash-return basis. For this reason, we are hesitant to suggest the stock is heavily undervalued.

Valuation evolution (Capital IQ)

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

EV sales. An extended slowdown in EV sales has the potential to materially impact demand, with margin pressures to inevitably follow. Given the uncertainty, this remains a key risk.

EV price decline. The current price war in the EV market will likely lead to automakers seeking to squeeze suppliers, placing greater pressure on BWA and its peers.

Final thoughts

BWA is a solid business in our view. The EV transition has been commendable, and importantly, is built on good innovation and product development. The business now has a suite of key EV products, allowing it to deepen relationships with automakers and achieve growth in line with the industry as a whole.

We do believe growth will improve, although the overarching EV trajectory is slightly uncertain due to the issues currently being faced, particularly if there are factors that compound it (such as the removal of subsidies).

With BWA trading at a discount to its historical average and its peer group, we believe there is upside at the current share price