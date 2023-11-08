WeWork: Another Nail In Commercial Real Estate's Coffin
Summary
- WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week after a spectacular rise and fall.
- The bankruptcy will wipe out shareholders as creditors exchange debt for equity.
- Given WeWork is the largest lease-holder in the country with some 20 million square feet of leased space, this will also impact the already struggling commercial real estate market.
- This is especially true in New York City, where WeWork had leased nearly 7 million square feet of space and is looking to terminate many leases.
- We detail the impacts of WeWork's bankruptcy on the CRE space in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Humility is nothing but truth, and pride is nothing but lying.”― Golden Flower
WeWork, Inc. (WE) officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week and now has become in some financial circles and Twitter feeds officially known as WeBroke. And thus ends the spectacular rise and fall of a company that was once valued at $47 billion in 2019 despite consistently bleeding cash throughout its existence.
All in all, the company raised nearly $14 billion via just over 20 funding rounds, a good portion of this from Softbank, which continued to pour good money after bad. Softbank also owned just over 70% of the company's equity as the time of its bankruptcy. After a few false starts, WeWork was finally able to come public in the first quarter of 2021 at a valuation of $9 billion. This was thanks to the SPAC/IPO craze of 2020/2021, which was chiefly powered by easy money from the Federal Reserve.
Most of the companies brought public during this period now sell for fractions on the dollar to where they debuted. Outside of the Internet Boom and Bust, it is hard to remember a time when so much shareholder value was destroyed in such a relatively short amount of time.
Shareholders will be wiped out by bankruptcy, while debt holders will receive equity. It is hard to see much if any value ever to be recovered even for the previous debt holders. The company's business model of signing long-term leases and subletting the space on a shorter-term basis, once called 'visionary', has turned out to be deeply flawed.
Still WeWork avoiding Chapter 7 liquidation did prevent property owners from having to mark their leases to the company down to zero, at least for the time being. That does not mean property owners will be unaffected as WeWork will be looking to terminate scores of large leases through the bankruptcy process.
This is another nail in the coffin of the commercial real estate or CRE sector, which was already facing extreme challenges on many fronts, which I most recently articulated in an article entitled 2007 Deja Vu. Delinquency rates for office and other CRE categories have been rising sharply here in 2023. WeWork is the largest commercial lease holder in the nation with some 20 million square feet under lease through June.
With office vacancy rates at historic highs in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Los Angeles, this is the last thing the commercial real estate market needed right now given how much CRE debt needs to be refinanced at much higher rates in the coming years.
This will particularly impact the New York City CRE market. WeWork has some 70 leases in the city and Bloomberg is reporting the company will immediately move to terminate 40 of these. As it is, the office vacancy rate in the city is already at historic levels of just over 19%. As of the first quarter of 2023, WeWork leased nearly 7 million square feet of office space in Gotham.
This is potentially a huge new headwind for large Big Apple CRE landlords like Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) as this space is likely to be dumped on the market at below market rates. Higher vacancy rates will hardly help foot traffic in the city which is a down a third from pre-pandemic levels in some areas like Mid-Town and the Financial District according to a recent study out of the University of Toronto. This continues to be a major headwind for retailers and restaurants as well as for the property owners of those spaces.
In conclusion, not only did the mismanagement of WeWork cost its shareholders and debt holders dearly, but the company's bankruptcy is likely to be a significant thorn in the side of an already struggling commercial real estate market, especially so in New York City.
Pride should never stand in the way of facing the truth.”― Charles F Glassman
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.
This article was written by
Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.Bret leads the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments