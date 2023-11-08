Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Equities: Which Stocks Have Outperformed In A Weaker Market?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Weakness in US equity markets since July reflects ongoing uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook.
  • Despite the concerns, stocks with quality and defensive features have performed relatively well and could help portfolios surmount shaky conditions ahead.
  • Stocks with quality and defensive features can help provide resilience to equity portfolios if economic conditions deteriorate and market sentiment sours further.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Quality and Defensive Stocks Held Up Relatively Well

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.43K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QUAL--
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
IQLT--
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF
JQUA--
JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF
FQAL--
Fidelity® Quality Factor ETF
SPHQ--
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.