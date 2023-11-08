Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 6:20 PM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Austenfeld - IR

Carla Vernon - CEO

Dave Loretta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Honest Company's Third 2023 Earnings Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over Mr. Steve Austenfeld Vice President of Investor Relations of The Honest Company. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Austenfeld

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Carla Vernon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Loretta, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will be making certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release issued today as well as our SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HNST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HNST

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.