Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 6:58 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Holmes - Investor Relations

Erik Holmlin - Chief Executive Officer

Gülsen Kama - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bionano's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Holmes from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Holmes

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Bionano's third quarter of 2023 financial results conference call.

Leading the call today is Dr. Erik Holmlin, CEO of Bionano. He is joined by Gülsen Kama, CFO of Bionano.

After market closed today, Bionano issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call maybe forward-looking, including statements about Bionano's annual and quarterly revenue outlook, profitability, cash runway, commercialization and product plans, its strategic pillars and associated publicly announced milestones, the anticipated benefits and the timings of those benefits from the announced reduction in force and other cost savings initiatives, advances in obtaining reimbursement and FDA clearance for OGM, and Bionano's expectations regarding study results and publications and anticipated benefits of these studies and publications in driving adoption of OGM.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and there can be no assurances that the results contemplated in these statements will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of factors and risks, some of which are identified

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BNGO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.