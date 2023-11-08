Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 7:41 PM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shannon Weaver - Vice President of Communications

Ben Kovler - Founder and Chie Executive Officer

Anthony Georgiadis - President

Matt Faulkner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt McGinley - Needham

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Green Thumb's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the conclusion of formal remarks. During the question-and-answer session, we would ask for a limit of one question per person. As a reminder, a live audio webcast of the call is available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website and will be archived for replay. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Shannon Weaver, Vice President of Communications. Please go ahead.

Shannon Weaver

Thank you, Betsy. Good afternoon, and welcome to Green Thumb's third quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm here today with founder and CEO, Ben Kovler; President, Anthony Georgiadis; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Faulkner.

Today's discussion and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the earnings press release issued today, along with the reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian Securities regulators, including the 2022 annual report filed on Form 10-K. This report, along with today's earnings release, can be found under the Investors section of our website.

Green

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GTBIF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTBIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.