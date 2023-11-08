Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 7:50 PM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Drew Borst - Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Howe - Chief Executive Officer

Lauren Dillard - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Mark Zgutowicz - The Benchmark Company

Cal Bartyzal - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to LiveRamp's Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host Drew Borst, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Drew Borst

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. With me today are Scott Howe, our CEO; and Lauren Dillard, Interim CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed description of these risks, please read the Risk Factors section of our public filings and the press release. A copy of our press release and financial schedules, including any reconciliation to non-GAAP financial measures is available at liveramp.com. Also, during the call today we will be referring to the slide deck posted on our website.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Howe

Thank you Drew, and thanks to everyone joining our call today. As I reflect back upon our recent quarter, three key themes emerge. First, I'm really pleased with the progress we're making in our business. We posted strong second quarter results. Revenue and operating income exceeded our expectations, and we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RAMP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RAMP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.