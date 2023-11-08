Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IVOL: Time To Buy Bonds And 2s10s (Rating Upgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • The Krane Shares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF is a unique exchange traded fund.
  • The ETF contains two main risk factors, namely a long position in US TIPS bonds and a bet on the normalization of the 2s10s curve after a historic inversion.
  • The fund's performance is expected to improve as the Fed maintains a neutral stance and the 2s10s spread narrows.
  • IVOL offers retail investors access to the 2s10s relationship, which is not easily accessible to U.S. based investors.

Financial success and green business

cyano66

Thesis

The Krane Shares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) is an exchange traded fund that falls in the rates space. We have covered this name before here, back in 2022, when

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IVOL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.