Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Place - Director, Investor Relations

Dustin Olson - CEO

Lawrence Somma - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Vernoff - Oppenheimer & Company

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Eric Stine - Craig Hallum

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen

Jeffrey Campbell - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PureCycle Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Charlie Place, Director of Investor Relations. Charlie, please go ahead.

Charles Place

Thank you, Stacy. Welcome to PureCycle Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call. I'm Charlie Place, Director of Investor Relations for PureCycle and joining me on the call today are Dustin Olson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Somma, our Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, we will be highlighting our corporate developments for the third quarter and subsequent to quarter end. The presentation we will be going through on this call will also be found under the Investors tab of our website at www.purecycle.com. Many of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this time. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, including those set forth in our Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our third quarter 2023 corporate update press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as well as on other reports on file with the SEC that provides further detail about the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PCT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.