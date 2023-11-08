Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innospec, Inc. (IOSP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 8:58 PM ETInnospec Inc. (IOSP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

Innospec, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Jones - SVP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Patrick Williams - President, CEO & Director

Ian Cleminson - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Michael Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

David Silver - CL King & Associates

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Innospec's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].§

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Jones, General Counsel and Compliance Officer. Please go ahead.

David Jones

Thank you. Welcome to Innospec's earnings call. This is David Jones, I'm Innospec's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

The earnings release for the quarter and this presentation are posted on the company's website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results implied by such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties are detailed in Innospec's 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Please see the SEC site and Innospec's site for these and related documents.

We've also included non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is contained in the earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or compared to, those prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are included as additional items to aid investor understanding of the company's performance in addition to the impact that these items and events had on financial results.

With me today from

