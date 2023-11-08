Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brigadoon

Macronomics
  • US long bond yields have receded, leading to a bounce in the high beta space thanks to renewed liquidity.
  • Yet, "Credit availability" is deteriorating, and employment and PMI indicators are weakening, which does not bode well for 2024.
  • There is a potential year-end rally in the cards, as seen in the significant bounce in US High Yield and the improvement in European High Yield.
  • There is decentralization coming in the monetary system.

Emerging market

aluxum

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” - Marie Curie

Watching with interest the receding yields in the US

During my career I have had different roles within various banks, covering various products, from FX to High Grade Bonds. I have always been passionate about markets and particularly on Macro trends. I am currently working in different role in another company and still in contact with the credit market business.

Yesterday, 10:27 PM
Brigadoon...great movie.
