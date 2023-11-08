Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Crash Higher Is Coming

Nov. 08, 2023 10:09 PM ETAAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, IBB, META, MSFT, RSP, UNH, V, VNQ, XLP, XLU, XLV, SCHG, XLF5 Comments
Summary

  • Whatever the combination of reasons for the rally in the past two weeks, it has been most welcome.
  • Big-cap tech and large-cap growth stocks continue to outperform, and we expect them to lead in the future.
  • AI and cost-saving initiatives could drive further growth and efficiency in the areas of big-cap tech and large-cap growth.
  • If this decade turns into the age of efficiency and the markets start to sniff this out, a "crash higher" could be on the cards.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

By Brian Nelson, CFA

The past couple of weeks have been met by buying pressure that the markets haven't seen in some time. Some are attributing it to many investment houses being wrongly positioned and having to make moves on

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.65K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RSP, SCHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, QQQ, and SCHG. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (20.61K)
How exactly can you distinguish between a crash up due to efficiency and a crash up due to hyperinflation? Wouldn't they look similar? yet one is much worse than other!
PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Yesterday, 10:15 PM
Comments (563)
I am expecting a pullback of the insanity we saw in the second half of last week before betting higher.
C
Chris Pp
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Premium
Comments (275)
Thank you! For the current rally are you expecting a pullback to any significant level or better just to join the party. I’ve been sitting on my hands for a week waiting for a little give 😬
T
Tippsology
Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
@Chris Pp keep sitting. A pull back to the 4200 level looks about right. Bought a nice chunk of CNQ today, but oil hit a nice low level today.
