Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 9:12 PM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wolchko - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ed Dulac - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Valamehr - Chief Research & Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashiq Mubarack - Citigroup Inc.

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim Securities

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets

Mara Goldstein - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Fate Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are mode. The call is being webcast live on the Investors section of Fate's website at fatetherapeutics.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Scott Wolchko, Present and CEO of Fate Therapeutics.

Scott Wolchko

Thank you. Good afternoon and thanks everyone for joining us for the Fate Therapeutics third quarter 2023 financial results call. Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, we issued a press release with these results, which can be found on the Investors section of our website under Press Releases. In addition, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was filed shortly thereafter and can be found on the Investors section of our website under Financial Information.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management and responses to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Please see the forward-looking statement disclaimer on the company's earnings press release issued after the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FATE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FATE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.