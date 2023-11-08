Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.85K Followers

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bojana Flint - Head Investor Relations; Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

Johan L. Malmqvist - Chief Financial Officer; Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

Thomas Ingenlath - Chief Executive Officer & Director; Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

Conference Call Participants

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Alexander Potter - Piper Sandler

Dan Levy - Barclays

Tobias Beith - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Polestar Q3 2023 Results Conference. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Bojana Flint. You may begin.

Bojana Flint

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Bojana Flint from Polestar Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our Q3 2023 results call.

Thomas Ingenlath, our CEO; and Johan Malmqvist, our CFO, will start with their opening remarks, followed by analysts and retail investor questions but before then, I will cover some housekeeping points.

I would like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating results, [Indiscernible] outlook and medium term targets, funding raising and funding requirements, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and Polestar undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the Risk Factors containing our SEC filings.

In addition, management will make

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PSNY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.