2 Stocks Yielding Up To 12%: The Latest Acquisitions For The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Nov. 09, 2023 6:00 PM ETARCC, TCPC1 Comment
Summary

  • The generation of income via dividends allows you to support your financial expenditures without needing to liquidate positions of your portfolio.
  • In this article, I will introduce you to two Business Development Companies (BDCs), that pay large amounts of dividends and which I have added to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.
  • After their inclusion, the Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is at an attractive level of 4.49%.
  • Bank of America and Apple now represent the largest individual positions of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, accounting for 5.40% and 5.28% of the overall portfolio respectively.

Glückliches Rentenpaar mit Laptop und Papierkram für die Altersvorsorge, Online-E-Commerce-Website oder digitale Bankanwendung. Ältere Menschen, Senioren für Lebensversicherungen oder Vermögensverwaltung

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Today's article explores the strategic rationale for incorporating Ares Capital (ARCC) and BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. I will further demonstrate how their inclusion will affect

I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, ARCC, TCPC, MAIN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mpatt76
Today, 6:55 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.05K)
I am wondering what you think of cgbd? I bought at 13.75 recently. Doesn't list great div growth, but they just announced a supplemental.
