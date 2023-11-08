Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is a net lease real estate investment trust operating in the cannabis sector. The stock has been hard hit in the last year, as both real estate and the cannabis sector have been hard hit.

NewLake now trades near all-time lows, offering close to a 12% yield. with a very reasonable margin of safety, thanks to its net cash position.

I believe this stock could do very well in the coming years as the cannabis sector gains regulatory approval and also when real estate recovers, which could happen once the Fed starts cutting rates.

What does NLCP do?

NLCP is a net lease investment trust, which means that it has properties that it leases out. In a net lease, though, the tenant is also responsible for costs associated with tax, management and depreciation.

NLCP is, in fact, a triple net lease, which means tenants are responsible for most of the associated costs.

This form of lease certainly has its advantages, as it involves less risk for the renter.

Now, the next key question to answer would be: Who are NLCP's tenants?

NewLake tenants (10K)

You may recognise some names on this list, such as Curleaf. NewLake's tenants are all involved in the cannabis sector and are US-based. The properties it leases are either dedicated towards cultivation, producing cannabis, or dispensaries, distributing cannabis.

Company Overview

NLCP has only been trading publicly since August 2021, so we don't have such a long history:

Financials (Alphaspread)

We can see how revenues have grown on a quarterly basis in the frames above. Though we have had some slowdown, the company has been steadily increasing revenues and operating income.

Now, the balance sheet:

NLCP Balance Sheet (10K)

The company has $445,437 million in assets as of the last quarter, with around $20,2161 million in liabilities. It's also worth noting that the company holds over $40 million in cash, more than enough to cover its debts.

Why I Like NLCP

There are four main reasons I like NLCP at this price:

Secular growth in the cannabis market

Rebound potential in Real Estate

High Dividend and Buybacks

Solvency and margin of safety

Let's dive into each of these:

Cannabis sector growth

Cannabis is one of those sectors that is subject to a lot of ups and downs. Whenever regulation comes out in favour of legalisation, investors get excited, and many cannabis stocks fly. Then, the opposite happens when these bills are shot down.

The cannabis sector has been in a rut over the last year, but to me, the fundamental argument for legalisation and the growth of the industry hasn't changed.

I am The Pragmatic Investor, and my pragmatic view is that the government has strong incentives to promote the cannabis sector as it will stand to gain substantial tax revenues.

With that said, just a couple of days ago, we got yet another bill proposed in the US House to Federally legalize marijuana.

Statista projects the Cannabis sector will grow at a 14.6% CAGR in the next five years.

Cannabis sector growth (Statista)

Overall, it's not a bad time to be bullish on cannabis, especially as the market seems to be bearish and valuations are low.

Real Estate

Of course, commercial Real Estate as a whole has not performed well in the last year. There's a lot of dynamics coming into play here, including more work from home and higher interest rates.

But although we haven't had a massive crash, real estate has come down quite a bit, and we might find some value here:

XLRE and rates (TV)

The XLRE is down over 20% since its peak. This could be poised for a turnaround, especially if rates are near topping.

High Dividend

At today's price, NLCP's dividend yield is close to 12%, with a 90% payout ratio.

NLCP dividend scorecard (SA)

A lot would have to go wrong for NLCP to cut its dividend, though I will discuss this possibility later.

On top of this, last month, the company approved $10 million for share repurchases. The timing seems quite good.

Solvency and margin of safety

NLCP seems to be priced as if it were near bankruptcy, but this is not the case, and arguably, even if it did go bankrupt, the downside here is very limited:

Financial position (Alphaspread) Solvency ratios (Alphaspread)

NLCP scores 96 on the Alphaspread solvency score, with plenty of cash to cover its interest payments and overall debt. In fact, cash exceeds debt.

Most importantly, though, at today's price, the downside seems to be quite limited, even if the company did go bankrupt.

This was aptly explained by Julian Lin, whom I interviewed on my podcast a few months ago.

The following is from his most recent SA article on NLCP:

The real crux of the value proposition comes from the margin of safety. Under a hypothetical liquidation scenario, the downside risk looks quite modest. NLCP recently traded hands at around a $280 million market cap. Yet the company had around $466 million in total assets (excluding depreciation as tenants are paying for maintenance CapEx) after deducting $4 million split between accounts payable and debt. After further excluding $40.7 million in cash, there was around $425 million spread across properties and investments. If we assume that NLCP sees all of its tenants go bankrupt and give up their properties and that NLCP is forced to liquidate all these investments at a 50% loss, then there would be roughly $213 million in cash left (in addition to $40.7 million in cash). Shareholders would have suffered a 9.2% loss in this scenario. That's a rather mild loss considering the pessimistic assumptions and ongoing dividend payouts help to further reduce that potential downside.

Source: Julian Lin, SA Article

So, in the worst-case scenario, investors are faced with a 9.2% downside for a REIT that pays a 12% dividend yield.

Takeaway

Yes, NLCP has performed poorly over the last year, and yes, Real Estate is in a delicate situation. And yes, the future of cannabis is uncertain.

But this seems to be priced in now, while little of the upside is. NLCP offers a reasonably high reward (12% dividend) with significantly limited downside.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.