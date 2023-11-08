Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 10:02 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.86K Followers

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sonya Banerjee - Head, Investor Relations

David Risher - Chief Executive Officer

Erin Brewer - Chief Financial Officer

Kristin Sverchek - President

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mahaney - Evercore

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Ken Gawrelski - Wells Fargo

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank

Michael Morton - MoffettNathanson

John Blackledge - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Lyft Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference call maybe being recorded. I would now like to hand over the call to Sonya Banerjee, Head of Investor Relations. You may now begin the conference.

Sonya Banerjee

Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. On the call today, we have our CEO, David Risher, and our CFO, Erin Brewer. In addition, Kristin Sverchek, our President is here for the Q&A session.

We will make forward-looking statements on today’s call relating to our business, strategy and performance, future financial results and guidance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. These factors and risks are described in our earnings materials and our recent SEC filings.

All of the forward-looking statements that we make on today’s call are based on our beliefs as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Our discussion will include non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LYFT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYFT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.