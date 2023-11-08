Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 10:15 PM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.86K Followers

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates, IR

Dan Peisert - President and CEO

Ajay Patel - SVP & Chief Accounting Officer

Paul Schwichtenberg - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti

Scott Henry - ROTH MKM Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kreps from Darrow Associates, Investor Relations for Assertio. Please go ahead.

Matt Kreps

Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining us today to discuss Assertio's third quarter 2023 financials. The news release covering earnings this period is now available on the Investor page of our website at investor.assertiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and tables in conjunction with today's discussion.

With me today are Dan Peisert, President and CEO; Ajay Patel, Chief accounting officer and now Chief Financial Officer and Paul Schwichtenberg, previously our CFO and now Senior Vice President in a new role oversee market access pricing, trade and distribution and other commercial activities. Dan will open the remarks and provide an overview of the business and Paul and Ajay will review our financials. After that we'll open the call for your questions.

During the call management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. Such forward-looking statement are not guarantee the future performance and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning -- this afternoon's press release, as well as Assertio's filings with the SEC. These and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ASRT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.