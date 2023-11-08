Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Latimer - Head-Investor Relations

Todd Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Korenberg - President and Chief Operating Officer

Tavo Espinoza - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Hadden - Senior Vice President-Investments

Conference Call Participants

Jack Cole - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Lawrence Solow - CJS Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Danika and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Ligand Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Simon Latimer, head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Simon Latimer

Thanks, Danika. Welcome to Ligand's third quarter of 2023 financial results and business update conference call. Speaking today for Ligand will be Todd Davis, CEO; Paul Hadden, senior Vice President of Investments; Matt Korenberg, president and COO and Tavo Espinoza, CFO.

Please note that there are slides accompanying today's call. These can be accessed by going to the investors section of our corporate website, where you can find the link to the webcast and presentation on the IR calendar page. we'll use non-GAAP financial measures and some of our statements will be forward-looking, including those related to our financial conditions, results of operations and financial guidance. Additional information concerning risk factors and other matters concerning Ligand can be found on slide 2, as well as in our earnings press release and our periodic filings with the SEC. we undertake no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

A

