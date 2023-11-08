Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 10:34 PM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.86K Followers

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Dankberg - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Guru Gowrappan - President

Shawn Duffy - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blair - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Chris Quilty - Quilty Space

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Viasat's FY '24 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Your host for today is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.

Mark Dankberg

Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. So with me, I've got Guru Graben, our President, Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Blair, our General Counsel.

So, Robert could you please start us with our safe harbor disclosure.

Robert Blair

Sure Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Copies are available from the SEC or from our website.

Back to you, Mark.

Mark Dankberg

Okay. Thanks. So we encourage reading the shareholder letter that we posted on our website earlier this afternoon for more details. I'll start with an overview of the main points, and then we'll have time for questions.

Our main objective today is to bring you up-to-date, organize some information and provide clarity on our plans. So I'll start with a quick update on performance in the quarter, which was really good. Overall, up well into double digits on revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a combined operating basis. I'll give an update on the status of the two

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VSAT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VSAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.