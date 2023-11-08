Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 10:49 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.86K Followers

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Hackman - Head, IR

Peter Platzer - CEO

Leo Basola - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel

Rick Prentiss - Raymond James

Stephen Bolligon - Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Spire Global's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Our host for today's call is Ben Hackman, head of investor relations. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session

I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Hackman, the floor is yours.

Ben Hackman

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and SEC filings can be found on our IR website at ir.spire.com. A replay of today's call will also be made available. With me on the call today is Peter Platzer, CEO; and Leo Basola, CFO.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP items, reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, as well as our guidance can be found in our earnings press release and in our investor presentation, both of which can be found on our IR website at ir.spire.com. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subjects to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around our results of operations and financial conditions are uncertain and subject to change. Should any of these expectations fail to materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results, is included in our SEC filings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SPIR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPIR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.