Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 10:52 PM ETTricon Residential Inc. (TCN), TCN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.86K Followers

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wojtek Nowak - Managing Director-Capital Markets

Gary Berman - President and CEO

Wissam Francis - CFO

Kevin Baldridge - COO

Jonathan Ellenzweig - EVP and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Eric Wolfe - Citi

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Jason Sabshon - KBW

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly] [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Wojtek Nowak, Managing Director of Capital Markets.

Wojtek Nowak

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Tricon’s third quarter results for the 3 months and 9 months ended September 30, 2023, which were shared in the news release distributed yesterday. I would like to remind you that our remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements and information. This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially.

For more information, please refer to our most recent management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form, which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and our company website as well as the supplementary package on our website.

Our remarks also include references to non-GAAP financial measures, which are explained and reconciled in our MD&A. I would also like to remind everyone that all figures are being quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Please note that this call is available by webcast on our website, and a replay will be accessible there following the call.

Lastly, please note that during this call, we will be referring

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TCN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TCN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.