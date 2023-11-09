Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AvePoint May Take Time To Push Higher

Nov. 09, 2023 12:28 AM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)MSFT, CRM
Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Recent developments have resulted in AvePoint's steady stock price increase, driven by expansion in cloud solutions, strategic partnerships, and past acquisitions.
  • The company's growth appears to be slowing as it matures, and its current valuation may limit further short to medium-term upside.
  • Long term, as businesses move towards the cloud, we see AVPT being a winner with a large TAM, so would be interested in taking a bite if a pullback presents itself.

Businessman showing AI tech concept, using laptop with cloud computing, database, padlock, document, Ai chip, coding, global network security, cyber security, cyberspace, digital transformation.

Poca Wander Stock

AvePoint's Upside Could Be Limited At Current Valuation

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a well-known player in the technology sector, offering SAAS migration solutions for Microsoft (MSFT) 365 and SharePoint. As investors, it's essential to periodically reassess

Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

