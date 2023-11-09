Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cooper-Standard Holdings: Solid Quarterly Results And Technical Chart

Summary

  • Cooper-Standard Holdings recently announced solid Q3 FY23 results, posting a profitable quarter for the first time since 2021.
  • CPS's sales for Q3 FY23 rose by 12% compared to the previous year, with increased sales in Europe and North and South America.
  • The company's financial turnaround and positive technical chart indicate potential growth, making CPS a rewarding investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) manufactures sealing, fluid transfer, and brake delivery systems. Its products include dynamic seals, encapsulated glasses, tube coatings, frameless systems, metallic brake lines, and many more. The company was established in 1960 and operates in countries like the United States, Canada, China, France, and Mexico.

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Right conclusion but superficial analysis . No one focus’s on TTM . Forward EV/EBITDA is 4x . This should trade at 10-15x . And is just getting started . Oldest age of vehicles in history.
