Illumina: An Overvalued Fading Monopoly With Many Distractions

Nov. 09, 2023 1:26 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
688 Followers

Summary

  • Rising competition threatens Illumina's long-held quasi-monopoly status, impacting margins and impairing terminal growth prospects.
  • Governance turmoil and the GRAIL divestiture saga distract ILMN and create opportunities for competitors.
  • A DCF analysis focused on lower terminal growth and modest margin contraction reveals an overvaluation of more than 20%.

We believe the long-held status as a quasi-monopoly that helped Illumina have consistently high margins is about to end due to rising competition. There are several signs that the company will soon stop benefiting from the MOAT status it has

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
688 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

