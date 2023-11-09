Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:35 AM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.87K Followers

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Greany - The Blueshirt Group

Joey Zwillinger - CEO

Annie Mitchell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Cristina Fernandez - TAG

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Krista Zuber - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome the Allbirds Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.

Now, I'll turn it over to Christine Greany from The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.

Christine Greany

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joey Zwillinger, CEO; and Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations, Q4 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds, simplification initiatives, Strategic Transformation Plan and related planned efforts, go-to-market strategy, planned transitions to a distributor model in certain international markets, anticipated distributor model arrangements, expected profitability, cost savings targets, gross margin estimates, product plans and expectations, third-party partnership strategy, marketing strategy, and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Please refer to our SEC filings, including

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BIRD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIRD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.