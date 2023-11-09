Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:37 AM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.87K Followers

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Gilmartin Group, Director, Investor Relations

Jack Lasersohn - Chairman

Chas McKhann - Chief Executive Officer

Lucas Buchanan - Chief Financial Officer and COO

Conference Call Participants

John McAulay - Stifel

Rohin Patel - JPMorgan

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Kristen Stewart - CL King

Suraj Khalia - Oppenheimer & Company

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silk Road Medical Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Marissa Bych with Gilmartin Group, Director of Investor Relations. Marissa, please go ahead.

Marissa Bych

Great. Thank you for joining today’s call. Earlier today Silk Road Medical released financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, expectations for hiring and growth in our organization and our business, physician training and adoption, market opportunity and penetration, commercial and international expansion, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, competition and product development are based upon our current estimates and various

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SILK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SILK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.