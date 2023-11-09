Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Auto Loan Balances, Interest Rates, Subprime Delinquencies, Cash Buyers, Tight Credit: How Are Our Consumers Holding Up?

Nov. 09, 2023 1:51 AM ET
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • Those who can, pay cash to avoid the interest rates. Subprime credit tightens substantially.
  • Credit has tightened substantially for subprime. The part of auto lending that is seeing tighter financial conditions is subprime lending.
  • The overall delinquency rates of auto loans and leases are always fairly high, compared to mortgages, but are below the delinquency rates for credit cards.

Money saving and growth concept.

golfcphoto

Those who can, pay cash to avoid the interest rates. Subprime credit tightens substantially.

The balance of auto loans and leases rose by 0.8% in Q3 from Q2, and by 4.7% year-over-year, to 1.60 trillion, driven by financing of new vehicles, according to data

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.38K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.