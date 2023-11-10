Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costco: The Retailer That Collects Assets Like A REIT

Summary

  • While we have been covering COST since May 2022, we only now recognize the full implications of the management's asset-building strategy.
  • The management has also guided intensified capex in 2024, further highlighting its laser focus on asset growth and warehouse/ logistics/ processing plants' expansion.
  • Investors may be reassured that the management expects to achieve this growth through a mix of cash from operations, cash on the balance sheet, and short-term investments, i.e., minimal debt.
  • COST's sustainable asset growth strategy has proven why it wins over many REITs' strategies through shareholder dilution and debt leveraging, while having to continuously offer competitive dividend yields.
  • For now, investors may want to wait for a moderate pullback, with the COST stock trading above its fair value and its decelerating sales growth likely to pose short-term headwinds.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

We previously covered Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in September 2023, discussing its similarity to the Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock, with both stocks boasting exemplary support from existing members/ users and long-term shareholders.

We had also reckoned that the

Comments (1)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 2:40 PM
Premium
Comments (6.39K)
Very nice article & I say a "BIG THANK YOU". I have a nice sized position in Costco that I have built over the last 23 months. Iam definitely in for the very Long Haul. I love the fact that they plan on building around 25 new stores every year into the foreseeable future. Lots of room for growth out there. I have spoken to their CFO & I R MGR about this several times. Costco is truly a great company with a very bright future.
