Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How The Plastics Industry Can Go Green And At What Cost

Nov. 09, 2023 2:36 AM ETACES, BNE, CTEC, DRIV, ERTH, FAN, WNDY, SMOG, GRID, GRN, GRNR, GRNTF, ICLN, KRBN, NLR, PBD, PBW, QCLN, RNRG, TAN, RAYS, CNRG, CRBN, SOLR, TEMP, HJEN, HYDR, KEUA, KCCA, KSET, NBCT
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • Technology is slowly advancing in a way to green the plastics industry.
  • Carbon Capture and Storage and recycling are currently the most cost-effective ways to halve emissions.
  • Heating with green electricity or green hydrogen could reduce emissions by up to 75% but costs a lot more.

White plastic grain, plastic polymer granules,hand hold Polymer pellets, Raw materials for making water pipes, Plastics from petrochemicals and compound extrusion, resin from plant polyethylene.

Kriengsak Tarasri/iStock via Getty Images

By Gerben Hieminga, Senior Sector Economist; Teise Stellema, Research Assistant, Energy Transition; Edse Dantuma, Sector Economist, Industry and Healthcare; Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy; & Coco Zhang, ESG Research

The plastic problem

From food

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACES--
ALPS Clean Energy ETF
BNE--
Blue Horizon BNE ETF
CTEC--
Global X CleanTech ETF
DRIV--
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
ERTH--
Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.