Warner Bros. Discovery: There's No Easy Way Out

Nov. 09, 2023 2:50 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)3 Comments
Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's Q3 earnings show a mixed performance with a 1.5% increase in total revenues but a net loss of $417 million.
  • The company's high debt of $45.3 billion and low cash reserves of $2.4 billion pose challenges to its financial stability and flexibility.
  • Wall Street is known for its lack of patience. The report caused the stock to plunge a whopping 17%. The positive tone of the CEO didn't prevent a sell-off.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) announced earnings for the third quarter of FY 2023 on November, 8th. The financial report reflects a mixed performance with certain concerning aspects. While the total revenues increased by 1.5% YoY, reaching $9.98 billion, the company's net loss

This article was written by

Piotr Kasprzyk profile picture
Piotr Kasprzyk
843 Followers
Long-term equity investor with a main focus on technology and consumer discretionary sectors with a high long-term growth potential.Highly-selective when making investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

j
jdearly
Today, 3:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (201)
Work in process. As debt is paid down, price will follow.
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 3:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.38K)
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said the company is now in a position to spend more on potential acquisitions after paying off billions of dollars of debt. “We could be really opportunistic over the next 12 to 24 months,” Zaslav said on a call with analysts to discuss the company's
Piotr Kasprzyk profile picture
Piotr Kasprzyk
Today, 3:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (320)
@LONGBULL+ It didn't calm down investors though. We'll see how it evolves.
