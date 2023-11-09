Sensay/iStock via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) announced earnings for the third quarter of FY 2023 on November, 8th. The financial report reflects a mixed performance with certain concerning aspects. While the total revenues increased by 1.5% YoY, reaching $9.98 billion, the company's net loss stood at $417 million, showing ongoing financial challenges. The reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.97 billion marked a substantial 22% growth from the previous year. Yet, EBITDA must be taken with a grain of salt. It doesn't account for certain expenses, potentially painting an overly optimistic picture of the company's financial health.

Reported Numbers

The company slightly missed beat on revenue by $20.0 million YoY and missed EPS estimates by $0.08 by reporting -$0.17 per share. Moreover, none of the segments reported growth of both - revenues and EBITDA for the quarter.

The Studios segment witnessed a 3% revenue increase, generating $3.23 billion, but its Adjusted EBITDA declined by 6%, standing at $727 million when adjusted for foreign exchange effects.

segment Similarly, the Networks segment experienced a 7% decline in revenues, reaching $4.87 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA decreasing by 9%.

In the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment, despite a 5% revenue increase to $2.44 billion, concerns arise from the drop in subscribers by 0.7 million to 95.1 million.

The company holds $2.4 billion in cash, significantly lower than its substantial gross debt of $45.3 billion, leading to a notably high net leverage ratio of 4.2x. This high debt relative to available cash reserves could pose challenges to the company's financial stability and flexibility in the future as described more in detail in the previous article. Although efforts in debt reduction have been made, the financial report indicates a need for careful management of the debt load.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adj. EBITDA - Q3 2022 & 2023 (Warner Bros. Discovery)

EBITDA for the quarter grew to $2,969 million compared to $2,424 million in the previous year. Worth noting is that when calculating more reliable earnings such as EBIT, where the depreciation and amortization are included, Warner Bros. would report EBIT of $191 million and $980 million which are significantly lower.

Debt

Reducing debt remains the priority for the management and the focus of investors. It hasn't changed since Warner Bros. Discovery became a separate company. This should be a warning for investors. The management promises to reduce the net leverage to less than 4.0 by the end of the fiscal year. Even if this happens, it remains very high, especially when considering the struggle of all three segments on many fronts.

As long as the debt and the net leverage remain the main topics during the earnings calls and in most of the company statements, it's a sign that the business can't dig itself out of the burden of the borrowings. It translates to a slowdown or lack of growth since the company's free cash flow can't be used for investments or share buybacks which create value for the investors.

Besides that, the word leverage came up ten times during the earnings call, which also illustrates the importance of the liabilities for the management and for the investors. The CEO, David Zaslav, tries to keep investors positive on the company's debt burden:

We will exit 2023 with great momentum and leverage reduction. We have taken significant financial and operating risk off the table over the last year and we are fully committed to our gross leverage target range of 2.5 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA.

Highlights

The management led the earnings call in a very upbeat tone which might have sounded contradicting to the actual numbers reported for the quarter. The session covered various aspects of a media company's strategies, financial situation, and prospects. David Zaslav, the company's executive, responded to questions from analysts regarding the company's direction, content strategies, market challenges, and financial targets. Here's a breakdown:

1. Content Strategy and Distribution:

The company aims to maximize its content by distinguishing what's exclusive to its streaming platform, Max, and what can be licensed elsewhere without exclusivity.

They are focused on monetizing content and assessing user engagement to drive the differentiation of Max as a premium brand.

They've observed positive engagement for news and sports content on Max, targeting a younger audience that doesn't typically have pay TV.

The company is open to partnerships and innovative deals like the one Charter struck with Disney, which was seen positively and as a potential model to create a beneficial arrangement.

2. Financial Position and Targets:

The company has improved its financial stability, generating over $5 billion in free cash flow, reducing debt, and aiming for a lower leverage ratio.

While the ad market has been challenging, they're confident in the stability of their business model and are taking a proactive approach to cost management while seeking growth opportunities.

To that point, while streaming advertising remains robust, the state of the overall linear ad market during the second half of this year has been disappointing. And looking ahead, while it is early, the timing of an ad recovery is currently difficult for any of us to predict with any conviction.

There's a commitment to continue seeking ways to increase profits and manage content investments across the media conglomerate.

3. Debt Management and Cash Flow:

They have a plan to reduce debt over the next couple of years, with lower debt maturities than their current free cash flow. They're considering potential debt repurchases and maintaining a streamlined cash management approach.

We will continue to reduce debt as we generate cash and net leverage will be comfortably below 4 times at year end as previously guided.

4. Future Outlook:

The company is optimistic about its content strategies, the potential for partnerships, and the evolving landscape in streaming and linear TV. There's a focus on growth while maintaining financial stability.

The company aims to continue balancing traditional linear content with streaming, targeting a younger demographic, improving engagement, reducing churn, and finding ways to maximize distribution. They're focused on efficient cost management and optimizing content investments across their various platforms while maintaining a solid financial position. The goal is to leverage these strategies to drive growth and profit in the long term.

It's a lot to handle and Wall Street is known for lack of patience. The report caused the stock to plunge a whopping 17%. The positive tone and uplifting remarks of the management didn't prevent the sell-off.

Industry Economics

Another issue that also shows the difficulty of running an entertainment business was the writers' strike which had a notable impact on Warner Bros. Discovery. It affected the company's Studios segment, leading to decreased TV revenue due to disrupted content production and certain large licensing deals from the prior year. The strike resulted in increased operating expenses, particularly in the Studios segment, attributed to higher theatrical marketing expenses and impacted content expenditure. This affected the overall Studios' Adjusted EBITDA, which experienced a 6% decline when adjusted for foreign exchange effects in the reported quarter.

These disruptions illustrate the tangible influence of labor disputes within the entertainment industry on the company's revenue streams and operational costs, presenting a significant hurdle in maintaining financial stability and growth. It also shows the tough economics of the industry and how disruptive such events may be to the financial performance of the business.

Valuation

It's difficult to value the company since it's not profitable. Since Warner Bros. puts so much significance on EBITDA, it may be reasonable to try to value it based on the EV/EBITDA metric. Total debt, cash and cash equivalents and EBITDA numbers are as of the end of the fiscal year 2022.

Forward EV/EBITDA=6.95

Total Debt = $48,730 million

Cash and Cash Equivalents = $3,741 million

EBITDA = $4,938 million

Total Shares Outstanding = 2,430

By applying these numbers, the fair value of Warner Bros. Discovery should be $32.64 per share which is much higher than today's price.

Is it reasonable to assume that Warner Bros. either reduces its debt by so much or increases its EBITDA substantially or both? It's hard to answer this question looking at the company's financials and fundamentals right now. The market sees risks and prices them in. The drop might be an overreaction, but if there are no hard catalysts the stock price may well remain depressed for a longer time.

Conclusion

While there have been strides made in stabilizing the financial position and a clear plan to strategically tackle the debt levels and accelerate profitability, it's important to note that the pace of debt reduction and swift profitability might not enable the company to engage in massive content investments or share buybacks. Despite positive strides in reducing costs, gaining synergies, and expanding streaming services, the cautious outlook suggests uncertainties surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery. The industry is very tough, the business faces risks and uncertainties and it can be all magnified by any macro slowdown or a recession. It's not a secret that entertainment is the first segment people cut spending on when financial troubles emerge.