NuStar Energy Starts Building A New Financial Structure

Nov. 09, 2023 3:14 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)
Summary

  • NuStar Energy has eliminated its Series D Preferred issue and laborious distribution, marking a new start for the company.
  • The company reported $180 million of total EBITDA in the third quarter, with strong performance in the pipeline segment.
  • NuStar has plans for growth in low carbon ammonia and other markets, with a focus on the Permian region.

New homes construction site. Framed houses. Lumber. Building.

fstop123

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) transformed itself over the past year eliminating the egregious Series D Preferred issue and with it, the laborious distribution. It is a monumental achievement, a game changer, a new start. In the past, our articles included attempts at balancing incoming

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

