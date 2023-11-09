Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China: Inflation Dips Below Zero Again On Lower Pork Prices

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • China is not experiencing deflation as most headlines attest.
  • But its pork prices are undoubtedly much lower, good news for all except farmers probably.
  • While negative headlines for Chinese CPI inflation provide the media with a hook to hang a juicy story on, the truth is considerably less tasty.

Scenes Of Wuhan As Interest Renews In COVID-19 Origins

Getty Images/Getty Images News

By Robert Carnell

Nothing to see here

Let's be very clear about what deflation is and what it isn't. It is a very pernicious situation, where the "general price level" which includes consumer prices, but also other prices such as real

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.37K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CN--
Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.