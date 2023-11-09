JazzIRT

The biggest issue facing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was the disastrous Hollywood strikes contributing to a lack of new content hitting DTC subscriptions. The stock slumped over 18% to below $10 after weak Q3'23 subscriber numbers disappointed the market. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock as the market wants growth from subscribers, not positive cash flow generation.

Source: Finviz

Weak Quarter

Warner Bros. shifted to the DTC model to boost growth and offset losses from the Networks business. Now, the company isn't even reporting domestic subscriber growth still early into the transition to online streaming.

During Q3'23, the entertainment and media giant only produced minimal sales growth as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company only reported 2% revenue growth due to the success of the Barbie movie. The movie was the highest grossing Warner Bros. move in history and the highest grossing movie in 2023 with estimated box office revenues of $1.44 billion.

The Networks segment revenue slumped 7% due to a lack of new content and a decline in U.S. pay-TV subscribers. In addition, the advertising market was very weak slumping 12%, oddly as the tech giants reported solid ad growth during Q3.

The DTC segment reported revenues grew 6% YoY to $2.2 billion, but this segment was supposed to be the future of the business. Max and Discovery+ ended the last quarter with only 52.6 million domestic subscribers, down from 54.0 million in the prior quarter. ARPU continues to rise to $11.29 with the shift to the Max service and a $15 monthly price for the ad-free version.

Source: Warner Bros. Q3'23 presentation

The company just launched CNN Max and a sports offering. These streaming services could drive the business in 2024 with the sports offering not charging consumers until early next year.

The DTC business made an important shift to start reporting an adjusted EBITDA profit in the quarter of $111 million, up $745 million YoY. The problem here is the business is no longer a growth driver with the company losing subs at a level just above 50 million.

Even worse the ongoing Hollywood strikes are placing Warner Bros. in a position where the company will enter 2024 with a lack of new content. The sub losses could mount without new content and the Studio releases are mostly pushed out after several releases in December.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) CEO Adam Aron warned about massive "collateral damage", if the strikes aren't resolved soon. The sector appears to hitting a point of huge damage with not resolution soon.

Cash Flow Machine

Warner Bros. has become a cash flow machine, eerily similar to AT&T (T). The Warner Bros. division was spun off from under the wireless giant umbrella and the entertainment and media giant is apparently taking the path of turning the business into strong cash flows to help pay down large debt loads, but with limited growth desired by the stock market.

The company ended the quarter with a massive net debt balance of $43.0 billion despite already repaying a substantial debt load. The business has generated $5+ billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months mostly from cost synergies already topping $3 billion.

Source: Warner Bros. Q3'23 presentation

The biggest worries for investors is that Warner Bros. ends up like a AT&T with a business constantly under pressure due to a competitive market with both pressure on subscribers via pay-TV and DTC now with so many streaming options, including news and sports transitioning to video platforms like the Tucker Carlson show on Twitter/X.

Warner Bros. has a market cap of $23 billion and the EV sits up at $66 billion. The stock trades at an EV of ~13x FCF targets, which are elevated due to the limited content costs in the current period due to the Hollywood strikes.

The resolution of the strikes will drive higher content costs. In addition, the new streaming services for Warner Bros. will add additional costs without much in the way of new revenue for the time being.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Warner Bros. faces major risks with the lack of content to feed the DTC and Studio businesses. The company has already seen the DTC business break when streaming was supposed to be the growth driver.

Investors should stay away from the stock as cutting costs has only led to lower demand for the content offered up by Warner Bros. and the strikes will only make this worse over the next 6+ months.