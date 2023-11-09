Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros.: Catastrophe Arrived

Nov. 09, 2023 7:30 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)6 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's stock slumped over 18% after weak Q3'23 subscriber numbers, highlighting the impact of Hollywood strikes on new content and DTC subscriptions.
  • The company reported minimal sales growth, with a 2% revenue increase driven by the success of the Barbie movie.
  • Warner Bros. faces major risks with a lack of content for its DTC and Studio businesses, and investors should stay away from the stock.
Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

JazzIRT

The biggest issue facing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was the disastrous Hollywood strikes contributing to a lack of new content hitting DTC subscriptions. The stock slumped over 18% to below $10 after weak Q3'23 subscriber numbers disappointed the market. My

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
44.68K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

r
ricosquared
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (227)
Don't necessarily disagree but Goldman Sacks still has on conviction buy list.
d
deadhead213
Today, 7:42 AM
Premium
Comments (5.6K)
David Z and his leader and his 15 mins of fame is coming to an end
j
jdearly
Today, 7:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (202)
@deadhead213 Yes, Zaslav is overpaid. But he has the backing of Malone and he is playing a long game. As debt is paid down, market will come around. Zaslav has experience with paying down debt is is making the right moves.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.41K)
mark does strike ending as of last nite bode well now for wbd given the agreeement ? @Stone Fox Capital
F
FMA1995
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (403)
Does your opinion change now with the strike concluded? After the stock has plunged 20%?

Are you waiting for $5?
