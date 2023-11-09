JohnFScott

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock following my in-depth research of the company, its Q4 and FY23 results, and the company’s recently introduced reinvention plan.

Starbucks Corporation presents an enticing investment opportunity underpinned by its sustained growth trajectory, remarkable stickiness, unwavering brand loyalty, and prudent financial management. The global coffee giant's Q4 and FY23 earnings report reveals a company that continues to thrive, even in the face of various headwinds and challenges.

Driven by this brand strength, global popularity, and resilience, as well as growth in the number of Starbucks stores, the company should be able to drive revenue growth of above 10% and EPS growth exceeding 15%, according to management and my financial models.

Meanwhile, shares continue to trade at a discount, fueled by investor concerns over GLP-1 weight loss drugs and growing China exposure. However, the market's concerns about the impact of GLP-1 weight loss drugs on the food and beverage industry appear exaggerated, unfairly discounting Starbucks shares. Furthermore, the increasing exposure to China is not expected to reach worrying levels anytime soon as growth in other regions should remain solid as well.

I believe Starbucks shares present an interesting investment opportunity today, featuring a favorable risk-reward profile and a remarkably strong growth outlook. Based on a current share price of around $103, investors are poised for returns exceeding 13.5% annually.

Q4 top-line growth - Demand for Starbucks products remains remarkably high, speaking to the stickiness of its products

Starbucks reported its fiscal Q4 and FY23 earnings on November 2 and delivered excellent financial results, despite the significant number of headwinds the company is facing, including sticky inflation, high-interest rates, and decreased consumer spending. Starbucks beat both top and bottom-line Wall Street estimates.

The company reported Q4 revenue of $9.37 billion, up a very impressive 11.4%. While this is a slowdown from the mid-teens growth in previous quarters, it is up significantly from just 3.5% in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by double-digit growth in both operating regions and strong underlying metrics with 7% net new company-operated store growth and 8% comparable sales growth overall, driven by a healthy mix of ticket and transaction growth.

Q4 data (Starbucks)

This led to FY23 revenue of a record high of $36 billion, up 12% YoY. Over the years, investors have gotten used to Starbucks delivering impressive financial results, which is part of the reason the company tends to trade at a premium to peers, but nevertheless, I believe the company’s Q4 and FY23 performance deserves some investor appreciation.

Diving deeper into the individual regions, we can see that Starbucks is seeing remarkably strong demand in the US, with revenue up 12% YoY to $6.9 billion in Q4, driven by strong underlying growth in comparable store sales, up 8%. This was driven by a 6% average ticket growth as a result of inflation and customers continuing to favor the more premium beverages.

Furthermore, comparable sales growth was also driven by 2% transaction growth, indicating that demand for Starbucks beverages and food remains very strong, giving me confidence in the company’s resiliency if the economy worsens over the next number of quarters. This is crucial for investors, especially as it is not just the US that shows resilient demand, but the International segment and China in particular are also reporting positive transaction growth (6% and 8%) and comparable sales growth of 5%.

Meanwhile, Starbucks also reported another record-breaking quarter for key aspects of the Starbucks Rewards program, with active members, spend per member, and total member spend all surpassing previous highs. In addition, Starbucks also saw total customers grow in Q4 and FY23, further highlighting the strength of demand and stickiness of the business.

Moreover, we also have historical data showing that Starbucks is capable of offsetting economic weakness and headwinds. The company has shown incredible growth resilience over the last decade. Driven by its global expansion strategy and sticky brand popularity, the company has been able to grow through most headwinds, highlighted by the fact that the company, over the last ten years or 40 quarters, has only reported five quarters of negative growth, of which four were the result of the covid-1 lockdowns with a quick recovery following.

Quarterly growth (Macrotrends)

This shows the company is a true one-of-a-kind outperformer and compounder, offering impressive relative resilience to investors, something that should not be undervalued today with a recession looming in the future. On that note, let’s move back to the Q4 financials.

While the performance in the US was strong, the International segment also performed really well, and excluding the impact of FX, this segment saw revenue grow 15% YoY to $2 billion. China accounted for the majority of this revenue and saw this increase by 15% YoY. Chinese sales have been improving steadily sequentially, as highlighted by the fact that Chinese revenue in the second half was up 20% from the first half of the fiscal year.

This growth for every single region was also driven by the opening of new stores, with the company opening 816 net new stores in Q4, driving the total to 38,000 at the end of FY23, up 7% YoY. As for store growth in Q4, this was driven by 4% growth in the US and 12% growth in the international segment, with China contributing a significant portion of this growth with four new store openings daily on average.

The final revenue contributor is the channel developments segment, which brought in $486 million in Q4. This represents growth of 0% YoY, mainly due to this segment seeing more of an impact from lower consumer spending power as it is far easier to replace by cheaper brands. Nevertheless, Starbucks continues to hold the #1 position in the at-home coffee market, as well as the number one position in ready-to-drink, now sitting at the highest share in two years, according to Starbucks management. Therefore, I do remain bullish on this segment and expect it to remain a solid contributor to overall revenue. However, I also expect this segment to keep feeling the pressure of a weak consumer, which will be a drag on growth for at least a few more quarters.

Margin expansion is here to stay

In addition to a strong top-line performance, Starbucks also delivered on the bottom line. The operating margin improved an impressive 310 basis points in Q4 to 18.2%, driving the FY23 operating margin improvement to 100 basis points or a margin of 16.1%. These margin improvements were primarily driven by increased efficiency throughout our U.S. stores, coupled with sales leverage and pricing.

The North American operating margin showed a strong improvement of 420 basis points to 23.2% in Q4, driven by increased efficiency, largely from reinvention, sales leverage, and favorable impacts of pricing. Meanwhile, the international operating income was slightly less impressive at 15.2%, up 70 basis points, driven by sales leverage partially and offset by digital investments and expansion efforts.

However, the best-performing segment was the channel developments segment, which saw the operating income margin expand by 520 basis points to 55.8% in Q4. As a result of these margin improvements across the board, Q4 EPS of $1.06 was up 31% YoY. FY23 EPS was $3.54, up 20% YoY, far above the 16% to 17% guidance – an exceptional performance.

Still, while margins are up significantly YoY for both Q4 and FY23, these remain roughly in line with the historical averages. Over the last 10 to 5 years, Starbucks has shown little margin improvement due to costs growing roughly in line with revenues, as highlighted below.

Starbucks quarterly operating margin development (Macrotrends)

Starbucks quarterly net margin development (Macrotrends)

However, management now expects this to change going forward and believes it should be able to outgrow cost growth by approximately 300 basis points over the next few years, which should benefit margins. Therefore, EPS should comfortably outgrow revenue, and margins should be able to expand by around 100-150 basis points annually.

This is also good news for the dividend, as management remains committed to targeting an approximate 50% dividend payout ratio. This means that as margins improve and cash flows grow, management should be able to grow the dividend at a similar rate, creating a very favorable dividend growth outlook. In fact, I view Starbucks as one of the most appealing dividend growth investments.

Shares currently yield a very respectable 2.2%, based on a payout ratio of 61%. This is currently sitting somewhat above management’s target, so I expect some years of slower dividend growth of between 6-9%, which is still decent considering the current yield. Furthermore, with Starbucks historically being able to keep its revenue stable, as discussed before, I view the dividend as very safe with little risk of a dividend cut.

Starbucks has been increasing the dividend for 12 straight years, and I expect it to keep adding to this tally for many years.

Starbucks introduced a “new” reinvention plan offering a few new insights

In addition to its Q4 results, Starbucks also introduced its new reinvention plan – The Triple Shot reinvention plan – the same day as it aims to accelerate growth through five different focus areas. But, honestly, the newly introduced plan does not seem to change much on the growth targets Starbucks already set with its 2022 investor day one year ago. In short, the company remains focused on China and store expansion to drive growth, focuses on equipment innovation to drive efficiencies, and aims to leverage its rapidly growing reward program to increase customer loyalty and transaction growth, together driving a very compelling long-term outlook.

The plans include the aim for 9000 Chinese Starbucks stores by 2025, up from 6800 today, in order to benefit from the growing demand for specialty coffee in the country. This growth is in part thanks to a growing middle class, which is expected to grow 50% from current levels through 2030, and the country is seeing the number of coffee drinkers grow rapidly. In terms of percentages of the population that drinks coffee regularly, this has grown from 25% in 2019 to 35% in 2023 and is expected to reach 50% by 2027. Starbucks clearly has a lot of growth potential here, especially by growing its presence across the country. Overall, Starbucks aims to operate 35,000 stores internationally by 2030, with the majority of these located in China.

China today accounts for just 9% of Starbucks’ revenue, not making it a massive contributor. However, as growth in China is expected to be strong over the next few years, and Starbucks rapidly grows its store count, China will start to account for a larger share of the revenue pie. And while these goals from Starbucks management look good and should drive meaningful growth, the Chinese consumer/government cannot be seen as the most reliable.

However, with the North American segment also expected to keep up the strong performance and management aiming to also grow this region’s store count by 4% annually, I am not expecting China to account for over 20% of revenue anytime soon. Furthermore, while I am generally quite critical of a company with excessive exposure to the Chinese consumer, I am not overly worried about this with Starbucks as the food and beverage industry is less sensitive to economic headwinds or regulatory scrutiny. Therefore, I am not overly concerned even as China’s share of total revenue grows. Ultimately, the country is a massive growth market for Starbucks and, without any issues, will meaningfully boost growth through the end of the decade.

But, there is more to the Starbucks growth story apart from China, and the most important growth driver is the Starbucks reward membership. Through this membership, Starbucks is creating a more reliable and predictable revenue stream mostly due to these customers showing far more brand loyalty and incentive to go to Starbucks more frequently. It also makes Starbucks much more resilient against downturns in the economy. Yet, most importantly, the growing number of members drives more frequent Starbucks visits, higher ticket prices, and, therefore, strong sales growth.

Starbucks members already account for 30% of total sales as of the most recent quarter, up nine percentage points YoY. Overall, Starbucks now has over 75 million 90-day active members, consistently growing in the mid-teens, and the company aims to double this over the next five years, which is an optimistic target, but looking at the growth in recent years and the rapidly growing Chinese fanbase, this is not unrealistic. China now has over 21 million active loyalty members, representing 22% year-over-year growth and largely consisting of the younger generations positioning the company favorably for the future.

Eventually, everything discussed above, combined with many more operational improvements discussed in the presentation by management, should lead to long-term revenue growth of above 10%, which, honestly, would be incredible. This will be driven by over 5% comparable sales growth and should lead to greater than 15% EPS growth. If Starbucks would be able to realize these growth goals, I can already tell you at this point that shares are a bargain today. However, these growth goals from management are ambitious and will require excellent execution and little room for setbacks, making it risky to base your investment thesis on these goals.

The revolution in weight loss drugs has caused unnecessary speculation and panic in the food and beverage industry.

The GLP-1 weight loss drugs have been an important subject of discussion in recent months when it comes to food and beverage companies. There has been some slight panic in the markets as claims are circulating that these incredibly popular weight loss drugs could lead to lower calorie consumption as a result of a lower appetite, impacting demand for food and beverages.

The GLP-1 agonists that Novo’s Wegovy is based on were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but in addition to controlling blood sugar levels, they affect hunger signals to the brain, resulting in users feeling full for longer, making it an excellent weight loss drug.

The drugs have seen a very positive response in recent quarters and quite strong adoption. This has led to worries about a drop in calorie consumption and food and beverage demand in general, pressuring the share prices of industry leaders. However, these claims and concerns seem to be vastly overblown as, for one, these drugs aren’t as straightforward as they sound, and we shouldn’t expect massive global adoption due to side effects. Morgan Stanley analysts are expecting 7% of the US population to use the drugs by 2035.

Secondly, other sources claim these weight loss drugs aren’t causing a significantly lower calorie consumption at all, at least no more than weight loss drugs that have been around for decades. For now, the biggest problem is that not enough data is available to draw reliable conclusions, and, therefore, the market reaction about the popularity of the drugs or the impact is overblown.

Several clinical trials have found that the drug, for example, lowers alcohol consumption, while others show mixed results or no impact at all. Circana Research believes that the GLP-1 medication is not at all causing smaller shopping baskets or fewer grocery trips, but it drives strategic shifts to lower-calorie items. Therefore, this should not impact food and beverage giants as long as they continue to monitor consumer demand and stay ahead of consumer preferences.

Therefore, while the drugs might have some impact on calorie consumption in developed economies, as is pointed out by some recent studies (definitely not all), this seems to be far enough down the road that these food and beverage giants can prepare themselves, mitigating the risk.

Now, while the real impact remains to be seen and everything said so far is largely speculation, there is not any impact today, and none is expected in the near future either, according to the CEOs of food and beverage giants PepsiCo (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), and Mondelez (MDLZ). Therefore, the recent share price weakness for these giants is a pure overreaction by the market.

Especially for Starbucks, this should not be a primary concern. Coffee is a low-calorie beverage in nature and falls into a totally different category compared to the likes of PepsiCo and Mondelez.

While it will be important to keep a close eye on any calorie-consumption trends, today, I am not viewing this as a risk for any of these food and beverage players. This includes Starbucks, even as it expands further into food. With that comment, I want to cut this speculation short and recommend not to pay too much attention to these most often deceiving headlines until more reliable research becomes available.

Outlook & Valuation – Is SBUX stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Starbucks management has guided for 2024 comparable sales growth of 5% to 7%, which, combined with new store performance and improved performance in China, should drive double-digit revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, albeit most likely sitting at the lower end of the range.

This guidance is remarkably strong considering the expected prolonged weakness of global economies, impacting consumer spending power and increasing the risk of a shallow recession. Meanwhile, management also expects progressive margin expansion in fiscal year 2024, driven by cost efficiencies. This should lead to EPS growth to be in the 15% to 20% range.

Furthermore, management expects to grow the global store count by another 7% YoY, reaching nearly 41,000 stores globally by the end of fiscal year 2024. 75% of this growth will be coming from outside the US, with the North American store count projected to grow by just 4%, in line with management’s long-term growth plans. Meanwhile, the Chinese store count is expected to keep growing strong at approximately 13% YoY.

Considering this guidance from management, the Q4 results, the new reinvention plan, and my further research, I now expect the following financial results through the company’s fiscal FY27.

Financial projections (By author)

Based on these financial projections, shares are currently valued at a forward P/E of 25x or at a 30% discount to their 5-year average valuation. Considering the growth outlook laid out by management and the one I projected above, it is safe to say that shares are currently trading at a discount to fair value.

Shares have been trading at such a discount for quite a while now after being fully priced for many years, The current undervaluation is most likely the result of investors awaiting the movements of the new CEO, the impact of the GLP-1 weight loss drugs on global food and beverage demand, and pricing in the risk of growing exposure to China.

However, as laid out in this article, Starbucks remains a prime investment opportunity and a must-have for most investors with a multi-year time horizon. Even when considering the increased China risk, a multiple of 28x is more than fair when considering the strength of the Starbucks brand and its growth outlook.

Based on my FY25 EPS expectation and a 28x earnings multiple, I calculate a target price of $133 per share. This means that even based on these relatively conservative estimates and multiples, investors are poised for annual returns exceeding 13.5% from a current share price of around $103.

Today, Starbucks shares offer a very favorable risk-reward profile even after a 10%+ share price jump following the financial results, with shares trading at an unjustified discount to fair value and risks mostly overblown.

Therefore, I rate Starbucks shares a Buy and recommend investors benefit from the share price weakness while it lasts.