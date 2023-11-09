Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starbucks: Q4 Earnings, Reinvention Plan Fuel The Bullish Thesis

Nov. 09, 2023 4:26 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)KO, MDLZ, PEP
Summary

  • Starbucks presents an enticing investment opportunity with sustained growth, brand loyalty, and strong financial management.
  • Q4 revenue grew 11.4% and FY23 revenue reached a record high of $36 billion, driven by strong demand in the US and international markets.
  • Margin expansion and a new reinvention plan contribute to a strong growth outlook, with projected revenue growth of above 10% and EPS growth exceeding 15%.
  • The market's concerns about the impact of GLP-1 weight loss drugs on the food and beverage industry appear exaggerated, unfairly discounting Starbucks shares.
  • Based on a current share price of around $103, investors are poised for returns exceeding 13.5% annually.

Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop

JohnFScott

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock following my in-depth research of the company, its Q4 and FY23 results, and the company’s recently introduced reinvention plan.

Starbucks Corporation presents an enticing investment opportunity underpinned by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.53K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

