Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Market Commentary: Gold Finishes October On A High

Nov. 09, 2023 5:05 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
352 Followers

Summary

  • Gold gained 6.8% in October, reversing an early-month slump to finish at US$1,997/oz, the highest ever monthly close for the LBMA PM price.
  • Despite positive flows in futures, global gold ETFs saw another month of outflows (-US$2.2bn, -38t), two thirds from North America and one third from Europe.
  • Whether an uptrend through US$2,000/oz is established or not, the past two years have cemented not only gold’s ability to maintain its cool in a turbulent environment.

Gold metal star icon isolated on white background. Premium quality guarantee label, 3d rendering

mouu007/iStock via Getty Images

October in review

  • Gold gained 6.8% in October, reversing an early-month slump to finish at US$1,997/oz, the highest ever monthly close for the LBMA PM price
  • Safe-haven flows driven by geopolitical tensions partly captured by strong

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
352 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.