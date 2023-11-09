Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage: Nourishing Fresh Approach To Growth

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • NGVC’s revenue growth has been strong, with a CAGR of +11%. EBITDA has lagged behind this, with a CAGR of +7%.
  • NGVC’s business model is unique, allowing the company to grow quickly and foster an impressively close relationship with its customers, fostering a loyal clientele.
  • NGVC’s food segment is benefitting from a wider industry tailwind, as consumers seek better diets and higher-quality/natural foods.
  • NGVC performs well relative to its significantly larger peers, with further room for upside as a pure-play option in the specialist groceries segment. This said, with increased competition, a normalization is likely.
  • NGVC is trading within the vicinity of its fair value, with some uncertainty in the near term as to how margins and growth will develop.

Female supermarket owner organizing signs for groceries on display outside her shop

mapodile/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We are a big fan of NGVC's unique business model, positioning it incredibly well to achieve growth. Consumers are resonating well with its down-to-earth attitude and willingness to support its customers. The

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.57K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NGVC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGVC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGVC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.