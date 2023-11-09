DNY59

Overview

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is a business development company that specializes in providing funds to middle-market companies. GBDC primarily targets various sectors such as consumer services, automotive, healthcare technology, insurance, healthcare equipment, hotels, restaurants, leisure, healthcare providers, IT services, and specialty retail within the United States.

GBDC's investment strategy primarily involves offering financial support in the form of senior and junior debt, equity, and various types of loans to middle-market companies. It also holds warrants. This enables GBDC to play a vital role in supporting and fueling the growth of these businesses.

I think that GBDC is a compelling buy for investors seeking a high level of consistent dividend income. With a dividend yield of 10% and strong NII, GBDC is set to benefit from this higher interest rate environment because of their exposure to floating rate loans. GBDC did reduce their dividend in 2020 which is understandable. Since then, they have recovered payouts higher than pre pandemic levels.

Structure

Golub Capital

GBDC manages a substantial portfolio valued at $5.5 billion, encompassing a total of 332 investments. The strength of this portfolio lies in its diversification, where the average investment constitutes a mere 0.3% of the total portfolio, and the top 10 investments collectively make up just 15% of the entire portfolio. This diversification strategy ensures that GBDC spreads its investments across a wide array of opportunities, minimizing concentration risk and enhancing stability.

Portfolio

Golub Capital

GBDC's loan composition is well diversified but leans Software heavy at 28%. This is followed by Healthcare Providers & Services at 8% as well as Specialty Retail at 5%. Despite the large exposure to software, I do like how their loans are structured because they prioritize first lien debt. By prioritizing first lien debt and minimizing equity exposure, GBDC positions itself as a reliable and stable investment partner, capable of weathering economic storms while delivering consistent, albeit more conservative, returns.

GBDC's strategic allocation shines through, with 94% of its investments dedicated to first lien debt, followed by 5% in junior debt, and 1% in equity. While this allocation might suggest a slightly lower potential for capital appreciation, it also significantly mitigates downside risk. The substantial exposure to first lien debt, which typically holds a senior and secured position in a company's capital structure, provides a robust safety net, ensuring that GBDC is well-protected against potential financial downturns.

First lien loans are senior debt, which means they have the highest priority for repayment in the event of a company's financial distress or bankruptcy. In other words, they are first in line to receive payments, which makes them relatively safer compared to other forms of debt or equity. This seniority provides a strong safety net for GBDC's investments. First lien loans typically have lower default rates compared to subordinated debt or equity investments.

However, something that stands out to me is that their portfolio composition is comprised of 100% floating rate loans. This has helped GBDC pull in higher NII (net investment income) during this higher interest rate environment. I am curious how this will play out when rates are eventually lowered.

Golub Supplemental

Financials

According to their press release, GBDC expects its NAV (Net Asset Value) to be at least $15.00. This would represent a healthy uptick from the NAV of $14.83 recorded on June 30, 2023. GBDC's Q4 estimated adjusted return on equity is equally impressive, ranging from 15.5% to 16.5%. This metric indicates the company's ability to generate substantial returns on its shareholders' equity, further reinforcing its financial strength.

GBDC managed to increase originations by $129.6 million in new commitments to middle-market investments. Notably, around 80% of these commitments took the form of one-stop loans, 10% were senior secured loans, 8% were second lien loans, and 2% comprised equity securities. "One-stop loans" are a financing solution employed by BDCs. In this type of loan arrangement, GBDC provides a borrowing company with a combination of senior and subordinated debt within a single credit facility. This streamlined approach simplifies the financing process for the borrower, as they only need to work with a single lender and one loan agreement.

For BDCs, one-stop loans can be appealing as they often yield higher interest rates than senior debt alone, contributing to the generation of income, which is a key focus for BDCs. However, BDCs also take on additional risk with these loans, as the subordinated portion of the loan is at a higher risk in case of financial distress or default. Consequently, BDCs like GBDC carefully assess the creditworthiness of the borrowing companies and may charge higher interest rates to compensate for the added risk involved in one-stop loan arrangements.

Lastly, with a net investment income of $0.49/share, the dividend is well covered. The NII surpassed analysts' expectation of $0.46/share. This strong NII can be linked to the float rate loan exposure which actually resulted in a recently announced dividend raise.

Golub Capital

Dividend

As of the latest declared dividend of $0.37/share, the current yield sits slightly above 10%. With a healthy net investment income per share that covers the dividend, we recently received a 12% raise. Before the raise, the dividend was $0.32/share for a decade starting back in 2010. With that being said, the growth here could be better. We may see the occasional supplemental dividend over the next year or two while interest rates remain elevated. Other than that, I continue to keep my expectations low for any additional raises. For context, GBDC failed to meet earnings in Q3 & Q4 of 2022. Despite this, GBDC has steadily paid out their distributions to shareholders.

Compared against some of the more popular BDCs, the dividend yield is quite aligned.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 9.8%

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 7%

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC): 9.5%

VanEck BDC Income ETF ( BIZD ): 11% - I recently rated BIZD as a Buy.

Interestingly enough, the average 5 year dividend yield is about 7.7% according to their annual report. With the yield over 10%, this could possibly represent undervaluation at this price level.

Valuation

CEF Data

Normally, GBDC traded at an average discount to NAV (Net Asset Value) of only 3.5% over the last 3 year period. As we can see, the price current sits at a 2% discount to NAV. This may indicate that GBDC sits at a fair valuation. However, context and timing play an important role here as this data only represents what the relationship between price and NAV looked like after the pandemic.

You see, before 2020 the price actually traded at a premium to the NAV on a pretty consistent basis. Between 2016 and 2019, the price frequently traded at a premium to NAV between 10% - 15%. Forward looking, we plan to keep an eye on this relationship as markets stabilize and interest rates eventually come back down. As rates change, we may see the price eventually creep back to trading at a consistent premium to NAV.

CEF Data

Regardless of the premium / discount relationship, the end result would be nearly doubling your investment of $10,000 through the sustained high distributions. Ultimately, GBDC has proven they are capable of providing investors with a reliable stream of income and that's what we are here for.

Takeaway

Golub Capital stands out as a resilient business development company. Its well-structured investment portfolio, which includes a diverse range of assets across various sectors, safeguards against concentration risk and enhances stability. GBDC's strategic allocation of 94% in first lien debt and a strong emphasis on one-stop loans reinforces its financial strength and minimizes downside risk, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.

While GBDC's dividend growth has been modest, it remains competitive when compared to other Business Development Companies (BDCs). The company's valuation currently sits at a fair level, trading at a 2% discount to NAV, which might change as markets stabilize and interest rates adjust. Historically, GBDC has often traded at a premium to NAV, indicating potential for future value appreciation.

GBDC has demonstrated its ability to deliver reliable income, making it an appealing investment choice for income-oriented investors. As the market evolves, its premium/discount relationship and potential for further dividend growth are factors to watch closely.