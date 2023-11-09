Bloom Energy: Large One-Time Transaction Sole Driver Behind Q3 Outperformance - Sell

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's session, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation or "Bloom Energy" reported strong third quarter results, with both the top- and bottom line outperforming consensus expectations quite meaningfully:

Company Presentation

Revenues of $400.3 million and earnings per share of $0.15 were comfortably ahead of the $369.6 million and -$0.04 analyst consensus.

In addition, non-GAAP gross margin of 31.6% was up by more than 1,000 basis points both sequentially and year-over-year, mostly driven by record product margins and to a lesser extent, improvements in the company's service segment:

Company Presentation

However, cash flow issues continued to escalate with Bloom Energy recording negative free cash flow of $154.6 million in Q3.

Please note that free cash flow would have been even worse without the company selling $108.0 million in trade receivables under its factoring agreements with a number of financial institutions.

Year-to-date, free cash flow has been negative by a whopping $561.9 million mostly due a massive investment in working capital, particularly "inventory to support future demand".

In Q3, free cash flow was negatively impacted by a massive increase in contract assets (contracts for which revenue is recognized but where billing milestones have not yet been reached) related to the sale of a former special purpose subsidiary ("PPA V") with a large portfolio of legacy Bloom Energy Servers to an affiliate of Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure financer, as outlined in the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q:

PPA V Repowering of Energy Servers PPA V was established in 2015 and we, through a special purpose subsidiary (...), had previously entered into certain agreements for the purpose of developing, financing, owning, operating, maintaining and managing a portfolio of 37.1 megawatts of Energy Servers. On August 10, 2023, we acquired all of Solar TC Corp’s (“Intel”) interest in PPA V, as set forth in the Purchase and Sale Agreement (...). On August 24, 2023, we entered into the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the “MIPA”) with Generate C&I Warehouse, LLC (the “Financier”). Following the PPA V Buyout and prior to signing the MIPA, we repaid all of the outstanding debt of the Project Company of $119.0 million (...). On August 25, 2023, we sold our 100% interest in the Project Company to the Financier through the MIPA. Simultaneously, we entered into an agreement with the Project Company to upgrade the 37.1 megawatts of old Energy Servers by replacing them with the new Energy Servers and to provide related installation services, which was financed by the Financier (the “EPC Agreement”).

The transaction resulted in the requirement to repay $119 million in inexpensive non-recourse legacy debt.

As the server upgrade wasn't completed by quarter-end, the company recorded $116.5 million in contract assets related to the transaction:

Regulatory Filing

However, under US-GAAP, Bloom Energy was able to recognize a whopping $161.1 million in product and installation revenues, more than 40% of total revenues recorded for the quarter:

Regulatory Filing

Moreover, the transaction accounted for more than 70% of the company's reported gross profit for the quarter. Adjusted for the PPA V Upgrade, Bloom Energy would have missed consensus estimates by a mile:

Regulatory Filings

To be fair, management had previously hinted to the upcoming PPA V Upgrade but based on the directional guidance for revenues and margins provided on the Q2 conference call, the transaction wasn't anticipated to be recognized in Q3.

As a result, the company only reaffirmed previously-communicated full-year expectations for total revenues in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and 25% non-GAAP gross margin:

Company Presentation

However, management no longer expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full year as the company continues to carry additional inventories "to support its time-to-power value proposition".

Ongoing cash outflows have resulted in unrestricted cash decreasing by 27% sequentially to $557.4 million, but as a result of the required legacy debt repayment, total debt decreased by almost $120 million to $864.0 million at quarter-end:

Company Presentation

Please note that PPA V was the company's last remaining legacy server portfolio subsidiary. Going forward, Bloom Energy won't have the opportunity to disproportionally increase sales and non-GAAP gross margins by conducting similar upgrade transactions.

Moreover, the company is facing a number of operational headwinds:

South Korea recently switched to an auction system for fuel cell power plant procurement with domestic competitor Doosan Fuel Cell having reportedly been the "decisive winner" of the first round of bidding earlier this year. On the conference call, management danced around an analyst question regarding Bloom Energy's ability to backfill potentially delayed orders from partner SK Ecoplant with other projects.

Deployments of Bloom Energy Servers at new Amazon (AMZN) AWS data centers sites in Oregon originally planned for August have been met with increased scrutiny thus reducing the odds for the projects to move on in the near term. On the call, management also sidestepped an analyst question regarding the issue.

The company is experiencing longer sales cycles due to, among other things, permitting issues, interconnection timing and uncertainties around IRA incentives, as outlined by management on the call.

The current interest environment provides a major headwind for renewable energy projects as very much evidenced by the collapse of the solar market in recent months.

In combination with the earlier-than-expected PPA V transaction, I would expect fourth quarter revenues and the company's full-year 2024 outlook to fall well short of consensus expectations.

Considering the current business environment and company-specific headwinds, I don't see a viable path for Bloom Energy to achieve the approximately 30% top-line growth projected by analysts for 2024, particularly as results will no longer benefit from large-scale legacy energy server portfolio upgrades.

Bottom Line

On the surface, Bloom Energy reported very strong third quarter results well-ahead of consensus expectations.

However, the outperformance was solely the result of a large one-time benefit from a non-recurring portfolio upgrade of legacy Bloom Energy Servers which accounted for 40% of reported revenues and more than 70% of gross profits in Q3.

Adjusted for the PPA V transaction, Bloom Energy would have missed consensus expectations by a mile.

In addition, management no longer expects to achieve positive cash flow from operations this year.

Moreover, the company is facing a challenging business environment with headwinds from lengthening sales cycles, higher interest rates and recent regulatory changes in South Korea.

In combination with the earlier-than-expected PPA V transaction, I would expect Q4 revenues to fall well short of consensus estimates while current analyst expectations for approximately 30% top-line growth next year look ambitious, particularly as the company's results will no longer benefit from large-scale legacy energy server portfolio upgrades.

With the stock likely to rally on the strong headline numbers, investors should consider exiting positions ahead of anticipated, poor Q4 results and full-year 2024 guidance.

Risk Factors

Should Bloom Energy manage to overcome current headwinds and deliver a strong fourth quarter as well as better-than-expected 2024 guidance, shares are likely to rally further.