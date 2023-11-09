Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom Energy: Large One-Time Transaction Sole Driver Behind Q3 Outperformance - Sell

Nov. 09, 2023 6:41 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)3 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy reported strong Q3 results with both revenues and earnings per share easily beating consensus estimates.
  • However, outperformance was solely the result of a massive one-time benefit from the upgrade of a large-scale legacy server portfolio.
  • Adjusted for the transaction, Bloom Energy would have missed analyst expectations by a mile. In addition, cash flow issues continued to escalate in Q3.
  • The company is facing a challenging business environment with headwinds from lengthening sales cycles, higher interest rates and recent regulatory changes in South Korea.
  • With shares likely to rally on strong headline numbers, investors should consider exiting existing positions ahead of anticipated weak Q4 results and underwhelming 2024 outlook, particularly as the company will no longer benefit from legacy energy server portfolio upgrades.
Bloom Energy-Zentrale im Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's session, leading stationary power generation system

Comments (3)

k
kurtbro
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (351)
15 percent short interest drove the stock down to recent lows and covering will bring the stock back up.
N
N808
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (183)
Thanks for the article. Accounts receivable is quite large at around $330 million - shouldn't that be an indication that Q4 is going to be a good quarter?
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 7:55 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (44.88K)
@N808

It's just an indication of generous payment terms :-)

Moreover, the AR number is actually down from last quarter due to the sale of more than $100 million in receivables under the company's factoring agreement.
