Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) reported its latest quarterly result with a decline in sales, coming in at the low end of management guidance. The company, recognized as a manufacturing leader in precision measurement devices and specialized sensing technologies, has been pressured by the challenging macro conditions with the stock down more than 26% year to date.

The good news is that fundamentals remain otherwise stable. Even with the slowdown, the company remains profitable and has made progress in cutting costs in support of margins, while maintaining a net cash balance sheet position. Still, there isn't much to get excited about in what remains a soft outlook. Ultimately, we expect shares to remain volatile until there is some evidence of a growth rebound.

VPG Earnings Recap

VPG reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.47, down from $0.69 in the period last year. Revenue of $85.9 million, declined by 4.7% y/y and also 5.4% sequentially from Q2.

The adjusted gross margin at 42.1% up from 41.7% in Q3 2022, but ticked lower from 42.7% last quarter. The impact here along with the weaker top line pushed the adjusted EBITDA lower by -14.7% y/y to $13.7 million.

The context here considers weakness in the core operating segments with a decline in sales from Weighing Solutions, and Sensors only balanced by some stronger momentum in Measurement Systems.

On this point, sales of products from the company's 2021 acquisition of "Diversified Technical Systems, Inc." focusing on the transportation market have benefited from a good response by customers to its latest generation redesign. Nevertheless, management noted a decline in firm-wide orders, while the end-of-period backlog is also down.

Comments during the earnings conference call projected a subdued outlook guiding for Q4 sales between $77 million to $87 million, implying another decline at the midpoint. The company strategy right now centers on further cost reduction and paying down debt, while moving forward with attempting to generate new growth.

VPG ended the quarter with $95 million in cash and cash equivalents, against $54 million in long-term debt, a level that fell by $7 million this quarter with a repayment of a revolving credit line. Separately, the company has also been active with buybacks, repurchasing $3.9 million in stock, effectively covering the regular executive share-based compensation.

What's Next for VPG?

VPG has been caught up in the shifting economic environment with exposure to weaker high-level trends of industrial activity globally. Climbing interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar, and even a post-pandemic inventory glut have impacted demand while clouding the outlook.

In the steel market, for example, where VPG sensors represent a critical component in the manufacturing process for stress, force, and temperature testing, indicators such as weak activity from China and falling construction indicators globally haven't helped.

According to consensus estimates, full-year sales are expected to decline by -4.4% while EPS is tracking -27% lower towards $1.93. We believe there is room to be skeptical looking out into 2024 that a projected growth and earnings rebound will materialize.

Even with a 4% forecasted sales growth by next year, that level still falls short of the peak in 2022. The bigger risk is that this turnaround fails to materialize, considering we are still facing declining orders and a falling backlog.

In terms of valuation, VPG trading at a 15x multiple or 13x into next year's consensus EPS still looks rich, considering this is hardly a "growth stock" and falls short of offering compelling value. With shares trading back to a level from late 2021 and the low of 2022, the argument we make is that the outlook now is weaker than over this entire time frame.

Final Thoughts

We rate VPG stock as a hold, balancing a bearish view on its outlook while recognizing the stock has already declined by nearly 40% from its 52-week high. By this measure, it's likely the bulk of the negatives have already been priced in, but we sense that a catalyst is missing that would help sustain a rally in shares significantly higher.

On the upside, we want to see improving operating and financial metrics over the next few quarters. Climbing orders would be a start and then we can start looking at the adjusted gross margin and EBITDA levels as a monitoring point. On the other hand, further weaker trends and lower-than-expected results would open the door for a deeper selloff as a risk to watch.