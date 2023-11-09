Nastco

Introduction

I like to invest in overlooked industries. If they are hated, it is even better. Coal mining is a synonym for such a business. Yesterday, I shared my take on one of the largest thermal coal miners in the US, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP). It's time to analyze the company responsible for 21% of the US total metallurgical coal production, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR).

AMR has $296 million in cash and $10.5 million in total debt. For reference, ARCH has $213 million in cash and $143 million in total debt. On the other hand, the company's performance is excellent, with 52.2% ROE and 36.6% ROTC. AMR does not distribute dividends with attractive yields. However, the company systematically buys its shares. AMR's buyback yield is an impressive 19.2%. AMR is cheaper than Arch Resources (ARCH) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) using EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales. By buying AMR shares, we bet on a growing steel demand globally.

Steel and coal

Vaclav Smil says the foundational pillars of our civilization are cement, steel, plastic, and ammonia. All are mandatory to maintain our world as it is. The common trait shared between all four is energy. They require exuberant quantities to obtain the final product. Renewables are not yet ready to replace the role of coal, oil, and gas in the production process.

Metallurgical coal is the fuel used to feed blast furnaces in steel factories. Thermal coal might be replaced sooner by nuclear power, but metallurgical will remain the primary energy source in steel manufacturing for decades. I expect the met coal miners to keep their attractiveness as a business in the coming years. The main driver behind this is the growing steel demand. The chart below shows global steel demand and India's steel production. The slide is taken from the last company presentation.

AMR presentation

India's crude steel production is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR. India is one of the significant customers of AMR coal, accounting for 33% of total AMR's sales for the last five years.

In the US, the largest met coal miners are Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Arch Resources, and Warrior Met Coal. Peabody (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners, and CONSOL Energy produce primarily thermal coal for power plants.

AMR business

AMR has operations in Virginia and West Virginia. In Virginia, the company owns and operates five mines and two preparation plants. In West Virginia, the company's assets are sixteen active mines and five preparation plants. AMR owns 65% of Dominion Terminal Associates in Newport.

The company's operations at a glance are shown below.

AMR presentation

The company owns large met coal reserves at 323 million tons and a vast resource base of 521 million tons. In 2022, AMR produced 16.1 million tonnes of coal. Given those figures, the company has reserves for at least 20 years (excluding the resource base).

AMR presentation

AMR has 21 active mines, producing 16.1 million tons of met coal annually. The flagship assets are the mines in West Virginia Southeast, delivering 4.9 million tons of coal, or 30% of the company's annual output. Those assets hold 44% of the company's resource base and 24.9% of its reserves.

AMR exports coal to 26 countries. The exports represent 70% of the company's sales.

AMR presentation

AMR produces a well-balanced mix of met coals. 63% are high vol A and high vol B, while 21% is medium vol and 16% is low vol coal.

Fundamental analysis

This is the third coal miner analysis in a week. The more time I spend digging into coal mining, the more I am impressed by those companies' financials. Low or nonexistent net debt, double-digit FCF yields, dividends with juicy yields, and regular share buybacks. Let's see how AMR performs.

Liquidity and Solvency

AMR has $296 million in cash and $10.5 million in total debt. For reference, ARCH has $213 million in cash and $143 million in total debt. HCC has $695 million in cash and $176 million in debt. AMR's cash-to-total debt ratio is the highest among its peer group.

The company's debt profile has improved significantly in the last five years.

Koyfin

Currently, the company's total debt/equity is 0.7%, while total liabilities/total assets are 33.8%. Despite the lower coal prices, all coal miners significantly improved their balance sheets, and AMR is among the best in class. (EBITDA-CAPEX)/Interest expenses are 109.5, giving the company a significant liquidity buffer.

Profitability and efficiency

AMR's profit margins have shrunk for twelve months following declining coal prices. Gross Margin (LTM) is 32.9% compared to the 2022 Gross Margin of 44.5%. For comparison, ARCH's gross margin is 27.28%, while HCC is 43.42%. Among its peers, AMR generates the highest FCF (levered) margin at 12.69%, ARCH at 8.26%, and HCC at 4.29%. Simply put, AMR more efficiently converts its sales into shareholders' earnings (free cash flow).

Let's look at how AMR returns and margins have developed in the past five years.

Koyfin

Since the problematic 2020, the company's profitability has recovered. In 2022, it generated a staggering 146% ROE and 81.61% ROTC. The reason is the peak coal prices caused by supply chain disruption and the war in Ukraine. Since then, the coal prices have retraced, but AMR`s profitability remains impressive, realizing 52.33% ROTC (LTM) and 36.64% ROE (LTM). ARCH delivered 63.4% ROE and 27.9% ROTC, HCC 29.06% ROE and 18.59% ROTC.

3Q23 results were disappointing but not surprising. The revenue dropped to $739 million from $853 million QoQ. The cost of sales per ton increased from $106.35 in 2Q23 to $109.95 in 3Q23. Besides that, the realized sales price dropped from $171 to $116 QoQ. Given those figures, company EBITDA dropped to $154 million in 3Q23 from $258 million in 2Q23. Like ARLP, AMR's bottom line has suffered from rising labor costs, too.

Dividends and buybacks

AMR is not the most generous dividend distributor. The company's management has a different approach to rewarding the company's shareholders. In 2022, the company started a share buyback program with a $1.5 billion authorized budget. $940 million is already used, and $560 million remains available. The image below shows AMR's dividend and buyback figures.

Koyfin

Dividend LTM yield is 3.31%, while buyback yield is 19.23%. For reference, the HCC dividend yield is 2.51%, the buyback yield is 0%, the ARCH dividend yield is 14.36%, and the buyback yield is 8.02%.

Price vs value

To estimate AMR's value, I will compare its current EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples with its historical values.

Koyfin

AMR's shares trade at 2.5 EV/EBITDA and 0.7 EV/Sales. The company's average EV/EBITDA is 4.19, and EV/Sales is 0.59. However, the company's multiples are much lower than the previous peaks in 2021/2022.

Looking at percentile ranking, AMR is EV/Sales is in the 75th percentile 10-year history. However, looking at US Material and US broad equities, AMR is cheap, being in the 20th percentile. Considering EV/EBITDA, the company is even more affordable compared to all three sets of data.

Koyfin

Price/Earning (NTM)) paint a similar picture, too. AMR is the cheapest compared to ARCH and HCC using EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales. AMR multiples are 2.43 and 0.74. ARCH and HCC figures are 3.15 and 0.79, 2.81 and 1.14, respectively.

Price Action

AMR's price broke out from solid resistance at $185 in June. Since the breakout, the price has reached $262. AMR's price had retraced for the last weeks, following overall market conditions.

Trading View

SQN indicator shows a bull volatile regime. It is not the best regime to take prominent positions because the markets are top in a bull, volatile regime. Said so, that does not mean the bull trend is over. It reminds us to be more cautious about taking positions. The price is still extended from the 100-week simple moving average (SMA). I expect the dip to go lower before it ends. Given AMR's price action, the current price levels suit fractional entry. Let's say one-fourth of the budget is allocated for the company.

Risks

A large percentage of AMR exports are dispatched to India. The company's profitability depends heavily on the Indian economy. World Bank forecast Indian economy growth to remain resilient in the coming months. Its real GDP projections are 6.3% FY 23/24 and 6.4 FY 24/25. However, China is expected to slow down its growth rate as per World Bank projections. The last real GDP figures for the US were encouraging, too.

Last week, the broad market experienced a strong reversal due to declining bond yields. Yesterday, the energy stocks suffered a massive sell-off. I believe the rotation of the tech and discretionary stocks caused it. However, the energy sector remains heavily undervalued compared to the S&P500. I consider such circumstances an excellent opportunity to add size to energy stocks or to open new positions.

Investors Takeaway

Alpha Metallurgical is a solid proposition for investors betting on a growing global economy. Expanding economy means higher steel demand and higher steel demand means growing metallurgical coal consumption. AMR is perfectly positioned to cash on such dynamics. The company's balance sheet is neat and clean, with $10.5 million in debt and $296 million in cash. Despite the disappointing 3Q23, AMR remains a highly profitable enterprise. The company's managers are inclined to share the profit of AMR's stockholders via buybacks. The buybacks deliver 19.2%. Besides, AMR distributes dividends with a 3.31% yield.

The company's shares are cheaper than the average multiples for the US energy stocks and the US broad market. Moreover, EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA are well at their peak values in 2021/2022. AMR stock price is still stretched way from 100 weekly SMA. In the last few weeks, the price has entered a correction, offering an opportunity to start a position. Following the arguments, my verdict is a buy rating.