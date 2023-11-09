Chance For A Market Dip In Early 2024 - Chaim Siegel

Drew Angerer

2024 looks bullish to Chaim Siegel, who sees a chance for a market dip (0:25). He's bullish on Bitcoin and calls it a major Fed instrument (3:10). Quantitative tightening and would a dovish Fed be positive for oil prices? (8:35) 3 major drivers to bonds (17:50).

Transcript

Nathaniel Baker: Welcome back to the Investing Experts Podcast by Seeking Alpha. I'm Nathaniel Baker, your host. I'm here with Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors who runs the Fed Trader service here on Seeking Alpha.

And very pleased to have you here because it is an eventful time, especially with the Fed. We had the Fed meeting last week. We are recording this on Tuesday, November 7.

And last week marked a pretty big sea change it would appear with Fed policy with Fed Chair Jay Powell coming out and saying that risks were balanced and that was enough to send the markets on its way. We've had a rally in stocks and bonds since then.

And what everybody now wants to know, including myself, and I'm sure our listeners is, is the market correct in this assessment of the Fed? Where do we go from here with Fed policy? Your views on that.

Chaim Siegel: I think some listeners probably know me and maybe some subscribers are tuning in, but they know that I was bearish in 2022. And at the end of 2022, we got bullish on markets, and we've been bullish for most of 2023. I'm bullish for 2024.

I do think that there's some chance for a dip in early 2024 based on a couple of components that need watching. And I keep my process pretty simple and transparent for everybody. And I think anybody could just do it themselves, but it's – I've been in the business for a million years. So it's helpful to hear it from me anyway.

So I think the Fed's probably done, and it depends on inflation more than anything. And if inflation doesn't tick up, then yes, they're not going to raise anymore. If it starts ticking up, then it could be.

But if you look at the trend of the data, obviously, the trend is disinflationary. I mean some of the predictive data that I look at for the next data points is pointing to an uptick in the November prints of CPI and PCE.

But it might be a head fake just because it might have been that people are worried calculating their expectations of inflation, they might have been worried that this war is going to get out of control in the Middle East. And so they were probably thinking oil prices are going up, but oil prices have reversed and gone down.

We've been calling that. We started calling that oil prices would or had risks since October 22. And I called it out yesterday, and it's down again today. We follow, by the way, oil. It's not our main thing, but oil, Bitcoin markets, and a couple of big stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), because we're just trying to look at the market and figure out the direction of the market in different ways and how the Fed affects all of these main instruments.

And I do think Bitcoin is a major Fed instrument. Everybody thinks it has some – does something. I don't think Bitcoin really does much except just become a major Fed trader instrument.

And so if you look at Bitcoin, I mean, this is what I was planning to say, but Bitcoin hints of what macro traders are thinking about the Fed. If the Fed's hiking, Bitcoin's going to go down. And if the Fed's cutting, Bitcoin's going to go up.

And I'm bullish on Bitcoin. I think we near bottom ticked it. I was bearish last year on it. And it's just based on the Fed moves because it's just a, I call it, it's a macro trading instrument on steroids. And so, the Fed's next move is not a hike and Fed's next move whenever that comes is probably a cut, just depends on if they're going to be late or not. And then sometime after that, there's going to be a stoppage of quantitative tightening. And after some time after that, it's going to be quantitative easing.

So here, I gave you a beautiful stair step story for Bitcoin just having only reasons to go up because maybe there's going to be an ETF or not. But I don't think that's the main story even though it gets it excited because it would mean that there'd be a lot of buying coming into the – to the coin, but it's traded a little like gold but with more juice.

So I do see – I think that's kind of telling you where the Fed's going, but – and I think as long as inflation is coming down and oil dropping like a rock, I mean, even oil feeds into the core measures of inflation, even though they try to exclude it, but, look, if oil energy inputs into any business are going up or down, that affects all the pricing for everything else.

So, it's a good sign that oil is going down. It's a good sign for the world that maybe macro geopolitical traders are less worried about this match igniting in the Middle East or in the Ukraine, and hopefully, it's not spreading. And I think oil dropping is a hint to that, maybe, hopefully, at least from the perspective of oil traders.

So, yeah, you have this disinflationary process, and it just depends on when the Fed decides to cut. I don't think they even though they threatened that they're going to hike in these dot plots, then they – I've been saying that they're not going to hike and they haven't. And so it's just a matter of when they cut and Fed usually does things late and then too late and then they’re deer in headlights and just do it way too hard.

So, I mean, that's just the consistent process of how the Fed works, and they're not data dependent, they're not working on any models. It's just – and they say we're watching a lot of things, they're not. They're just watching CPI, just like the rest of us. It's a very simple organization over there.

And then one guy makes the decisions and the everybody else nods their head. It's a very, very simple organization running loads of money affecting all the markets.

NB: That's a bunch of stuff there, but I want to go back to Bitcoin real quick.

CS: Yeah.

NB: Because what you said up there about Bitcoin basically would be an in inverse Fed, inverse rates tool. The same – and you touched on it, the same could be said of gold. But you feel that Bitcoin now does this better than gold?

CS: Yeah. Well, I think it's just more – it's much more volatile than gold is. And, I mean, it's just something I've noticed. Do I have some genius formula on it? Not really. It's just something that I've noticed that it trades purely based on what the Fed's going to do.

So, gold does that to some degree, but gold is more of a safe haven asset and one interesting thing is that when gold rose recently with the Middle East war that just started, hopefully, it's ending, that Bitcoin, even though I think it's more procyclical, went up anyway with gold and gold is countercyclical, it’s supposed to be a safe haven.

So here you have a little bit of Bitcoin being the best of both worlds. If it's a safe haven and gold needs to go up because the world's – the traders are worried about the world geopolitics, then Bitcoin's proven lately it can go up.

But when the market starts moving and starts breaking out to new highs, we know that Bitcoin is a juiced instrument that people like to own when they have money and they can trade it on margin and everything.

So it's now a little bit best of both worlds, multiple ways to win. And with the Fed near, everybody can visualize that the Fed's probably not hiking and probably cutting at some point late or early is next another question. And so Bitcoin loves that progression.

NB: That's really interesting because I actually picked up on this as well. And not just the Fed, but if you go back to March and April and the bank failures, Bitcoin was kind of the lead out for the stock market recovery if you look at a chart.

CS: Yeah.

NB: And the same thing happened these last couple of weeks. Bitcoin started rallying at the start of, well, before stocks did, in anticipation when with Powell. So really interesting stuff.

But moving on to oil here, wouldn't a more dovish Fed be positive for oil prices?

CS: Yes, yes. But that all depends on when they're going to cut because oil is very dependent on demands and real-time demands. And so if they're going to stay higher for longer, or they're actually, higher for longer doesn't mean they're going to raise, it just means that they're going to stay still and do nothing.

And so if they're going to stay higher for longer and you have quantitative tightening in motion, then it's already worked to slow the economy, and oil would be impacted by that.

But I do think that oil, I mean, I'm totally guessing, and I'm not a geopolitical expert. I am based in Israel. I do think that oil is coming down because of less concern that the war is going to spread. And also some concern that the Fed is keeping rates too high in combination with quantitative tightening that there's a risk to the economy.

And so, and I think that's also in play, and it also can play into a market risk. So I'm not there. I've been saying to customers and subscribers that I expect a year-end rally, but after that everybody's, we're going to have to look at some key data to see if we could get a dip in the market next year.

NB: Yeah. It sounds like maybe we aren't quite out of the woods then here.

CS: We're not out of the woods yet.

NB: Now where does that leave the Fed? Now you touched on it, futures prices. Last I looked Fed fund futures are pointing to a June cut. Where do you see this? Last I checked, which was last week, but where do you – when do you see the Fed cutting?

CS: I'll tell you. I'll just go back in history a little bit. When inflation started jumping and before that, I even predicted that inflation would start jumping before it started moving. And I also predicted that the Fed would do nothing and let it run, and then they'd be deer in headlights and chase it in a hard way and they did that.

And anybody in my service and maybe I have a few public articles about it out there along the way, but the Fed has a resume and history of doing things later than they should, looking for excuses not to move, even though the data is telling them to move. So, I mean, they could already consider a cut now, but they're not going to do it because they worry too much about the market and the signals for it.

But if they don't cut, I mean GDP I think was 4% or so last quarter, and now estimates are for 1% to 2% for this quarter. So already seeing in the estimates that they're slowing GDP now, though, just came out today, saying instead of 1%, they think it's 2% for GDP for Q4, which is not that bad. But I do see that, you can see the trajectory is slowing from the year.

So if that trajectory continues and the key measure I'm going to be watching is jobless claims, people don't put a lot of emphasis on jobless claims, but I do. And I think it's like the most real-time thing you could get on the overall economy for all the stocks, which really leads to how the companies are doing because if they – every – the companies are competitive.

If they want to – if they see opportunity, they were going to want to hire more people. And if they're worried and they don't want to lose earnings from having too many workers than they cut. So that jobless claims number every week is, like, a real-time view of where the economy is heading versus where the – what the Fed is doing.

So if the jobless claims are moving up and the Fed's not doing anything, like, they're just at least they're not hiking, but they're not cutting, then there's risk building for the market because it means that things are slowing. The Fed's not doing anything about it. They're leaving rates too high, which creates more perceived risk into the future.

But if you see jobless claims holding, which is one way that we got really bullish in the end of 2022, is we saw everybody's worried about a recession, but jobless claims were holding or coming down, meaning, less jobless claims, meaning more people working. And so when you have more people working, it's like, I don't see a recession and GDP’s plus and you don't have a recession with plus GDP numbers and jobless claims moving down. You just don't have recessions like that.

But when you see low GDP numbers and jobless claims moving up, then you could say, uh oh, maybe we're going to have – we can have a recession. And so you just need to put your analyst cap on and say jobless claims if they're moving up and GDP is low, 1%, and the Fed's not changing, then the rates are too high, slowing the economy and just have to see the trajectory of that slowdown, and say, uh-oh, we're going to go into a slowdown.

So these are all very simple data points that you can be disciplined to watch to help you decide which way the market's going, and I've been doing this for a long time.

NB: 1 million years. Yeah.

CS: 30 million.

NB: Right. Right. So it sounds like Jay Powell said risks are balanced about being too tight or too dovish. You say, it sounds like you're saying that there are more – risks are more to the Fed not doing enough to loosen monetary policy if I understood you right.

CS: Right, for sure.

NB: Yeah.

CS: Jay Powell, I've mentioned to you is a wordsmith, and calling quantitative tightening something that they're running in the background is like such a crazy, crazy thing to say.

People say, oh, yeah, of course, running in the background. But these are billions and billions and billions and billions of dollars of the largest money organization in the world cornering the bond market for years that they say, they're backing away from cornering the bond market. That's not called doing something in the background. That's a major, major, major hit to bonds.

And so when people see (TLT)s, which we follow, and bonds breaking down to new lows, and people say, why? Well, maybe quantitative tightening has something to do with it because the group – the organization that cornered the market has backed away.

So until – and so that's a major tightening process on the economy because the long end, short end helps business day-to-day and it also helps traders with margin. So that's one thing. But the long end helps people buy big ticket items and houses. And if people can buy houses and housing prices are going up, that's the biggest asset for most consumers and consumers is the biggest part of the economy.

So that's a big secular cycle mover for the whole market because - so if interest rates stay high in the long end, which is forced by quantitative tightening, then consumers won't feel so strong because their houses are not going up, and they'll spend less. And so that can cycle into a slowdown.

So this thing that they call running in the background is something so major and I think even bigger than short-term interest rates that – and they've said that they're only going to stop quantitative tightening sometime after they start rate cuts.

So you have this delay lag in effect on - real big effect on something so important that the Fed and all these central banks around the world have decided, “Hey, let's play with long-term rates now because we weren't getting the job done with short-term rates.”

And I don't think they've done enough laboratory work to understand the major impact they had on the economy. I think they see it, and they've even said that they were one of the main causes of this inflationary cycle because all of the pressure down on long-term rates that they did during the pandemic, I mean the Fed is known, anybody following the Fed, the Fed causes most of the booms and bust themselves.

So – and now with this amazingly much stronger tool in quantitative tightening, by controlling the yield curve, it's crazy that the Fed has a bigger tool in their toolbox and they even know how to play with.

NB: The Fed is the single largest purchaser of treasuries, by the way, to your point, larger than any foreign government or anybody else.

CS: The government is the biggest purchaser of their own bonds.

NB: Yeah, basically.

CS: But it’s a separate organization. It's not anything manipulative.

NB: It’s not a government organization, yeah. It's run by the banks, as we know, financed by the banks at least. Okay.

But now – so it sounds like you're saying there's a little bit of risk here for bonds. If the Fed is late in loosening monetary policy and then even later in adjusting QT, then bonds don't have anywhere to go but down, right?

CS: Right. So, look, there's – I see three major drivers to bonds. So let's just talk about them individually. You have short-term rates, which drive long-term rates. You have the economy itself, which drives long-term rates, and you have this quantitative tightening which drives long-term rates.

So let's take them at each individually because it's very important to understand, and I've had a lot of the conversation with my subscribers about it because it can be confusing. And there's a lot of associations that people make with short and long-term bonds that I think need a little bit deeper dig, but it's not so complicated.

So if short-term rates go down and everything else was equal, the economy's equal, everything's equal, long-term rates should go up. Why? Because when you know that the economy is going to get juiced by making it easier to do business now, you can envision that in the future the economy should be stronger.

If the economy is going to be stronger, then rates need to go up to compete with that stronger economy to try to get investors to also invest in bonds. So bonds would go down to try to offer a higher yield as the economy's growth rate goes up. So that's by itself in one laboratory beaker.

And this next beaker that we would look at is the economy. So if the economy is slowing, which often can happen when they lower short-term rates, so people associate, oh, long-term rates go down because the short-term rates go down. No. It doesn't work that way.

Long-term rates go down if the economy is slowing because the potential of the future growth needs less competition from the bond market, and they don't need to offer higher rates to incentivize those investors to also invest in bonds because the economy is slowing in the future. So the growth rates in the future are slowing, so the yields slow. So that's beaker number two that can also drive it. And yes, they're all interplay, but we have to think about them in separate buckets.

And the third one is this quantitative tightening, which is directly impacting long-term rates. So let's say the Fed, first beaker, shuts - lowers the short-term rate. Whenever they do, I think, they have a history of being late, but whenever they do that, let's say they start lower.

So if they lower too late, the economy already starts slowing, the market starts worrying. So that's one out of three chance right there that the market could start taking a hit.

The other chance is that when they do start cutting, right, even if the economy is slowing, they still have the quantitative tightening working and it's very strong. So the short-term rates could be going down.

And if the short-term rates are going down because of inflation, but not because of the economy and the economy is strong, that means the economy will be perceived to be stronger even more in the future. And so the competition to attract investing dollars into bonds, bonds will need to go down because they'll need to offer higher yields.

And if you have this quantitative tightening sweet and soft going on in the background and don't pay attention to it, it's just nothing. That's another driver for bonds to keep going down while they cut short-term rates.

And so here you have this yield curve. I just gave you a picture from three different sides that the short end could go down and the long end could go up. And I showed subscribers a chart yesterday, a beautiful chart that whenever you have negative interest rates – I'm sorry, a negative yield curve, meaning that the two-year rate yield is higher than the 10-year yield, and then it comes out from 0, meaning that yield curve is moving up, meaning they're – the 10-year yields offering a higher yield and the two-year yields coming down like a normal yield curve moves back to being normal. When that happens and goes back to - from negative to 0, you always have a market decline after that period.

So you could say whatever happens to the economy, who cares what happens to the economy. The money that changes hands gets more attractive to go to bonds because you have this see-saw of bond yields from the short end to the long end, and money gets sucked into the bond market because finally, they can get higher yields and out of the stock market. And so the stock market goes down.

So depending on if the Fed's late, the market has risk. And if the Fed cuts anyway, but because of inflation, not because of jobs, then the economy is not slowing the long end. Yes? And inflation is going to slow the short – lower the short-end rates. And so you have this see-saw where you could get a big spike in that yield curve.

And if you get a big spike in the yield curve, you have a lot of risk in the market. And then you'll get deflation. And then the Fed will drop rates really hard. They'll stop quantitative tightening, they'll start quantitative easing again. Oh, no. And they won't blame themselves.

NB: Of course not.

CS: It’s their hands on everything and then the market will go crazy to the upside, but only after a couple of these things take place.

NB: Yeah, yeah. Yeah, that's the scenario. Now but historically, bonds and stocks kind of move opposite this last year. And really the last couple of years we've seen them move in tandem. And this last move is just is like that, it's just more of that this way, this time to the upside, and the yield curve is still inverted. So how soon do we get out of this, do you think?

CS: Well, this year, I think, bonds have gone down and the market's gone up.

NB: Okay. I guess the market has gone up for the whole year. Yeah, you're right. Yeah. I guess it's just the last three or four months, really.

CS: Right. They're going down together. I think that’s something. So if you look at the yield curve, the yield curve is moving up. It's becoming less negative. And I think when they cut, especially if the GDP is holding at 2% or so and not going into negative territory, then you're going to get this spike in the yield curve, and that's going to be a big risk for the market.

NB: Yeah. And, also, I've seen this. I'm sure you have too these – this data that when the Fed moves to tighten as aggressively as they have over the last year-and-a-half whenever it was, I guess, March of ‘22 is when they started, yeah? It almost – it always leads to a recession. Do you think that we can escape that this time, or is that going to happen too?

CS: I'm not sure if we – look, I'm just looking at the data. So I just saw the latest GDP data. I like watching GDP now because it's semi real-time. It is pretty real-time. I like watching jobless claims. Jobless claims started ticking up. So that starts to concern me. GDP now tick down until this latest read. So, I'm just watching the data.

So for whatever reason, the economy has had a lot more power than anybody has thought even with this hike period. And I think that it's held up more because people are just getting back to normal after a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, where people got out. So you don't care about where interest rates are if they're moving up or they're a little tighter than you’d normally buy things because you're just getting out again.

And so that's a major, major force that's held up the economy this year. Does that force have legs? I don't know. So that's why real-time, I'm just going to be watching jobless claims data and GDP now to tell me if the economy is holding.

And if it's holding, then I don't think there's going to be a crash. But if it's – if it continues the recent trajectory, that only recently, that the economy is showing slowdown in those two key number data then I do think that there can be a recession, and I think it will be associated with a market hit. And even if the Fed cuts, like I said that it might spike the yield curve and even hit the market more, even if they cut.

NB: Wow. Okay. Do you think there's any chance at all that we get - if the economy keeps humming along, prices show themselves to be stubbornly high, inflation doesn't move back down to 2%. It supposedly needs to get there. It's still in the 3% range…

CS: Yeah.

NB: …that the Fed does another hike.

CS: I think they're going to do nothing, but they might not lower for a while. Look, they – they know they have a huge, huge force in quantitative tightening. So the – people aren't focused on that, but we are. I'm focused on it.

I think quantitative tightening has been one of the biggest juices of the market since 2008. It's basically, they're manipulating if the market's going to go up or down just by watching the trend in their balance sheet, which is quantitative tightening or quantitative easing. And so they don't need to change rates or anything to have a – they are tightening with no change in rates.

So I forgot your question a little bit, but…

NB: I was just asking if, yeah, if they could hike interest rates. And based on what you're saying, you'd think…

CS: No. Yeah, I don't think they need to hike anymore. I mean, they've done enough as long as if inflation holds high, maybe you get the cut somewhere – a hike somewhere along the line. But I don't think they're – I think they're going to let quantitative tightening work in the background, so to speak, but, really, it's a very major background. There's no bigger background in the world.

NB: All right. Chaim Siegel, thank you so much for joining the Investing Experts Podcast today. In closing, maybe, you could tell our listeners how they can find out more about you and about the service and to sign up for it.

CS: I will tell you that I've been in the business for 30 years. And in my 30 years, I always wished – I worked at major funds. I worked for Steve Cohen and a few other big hedge funds in my career. I had many big hedge fund clients along the way. And in all my career, I wish I had a product like I'm offering right now, and I'm very serious.

I think I've boiled down the market to a few key datasets technically and fundamentally that are telling you every day where the market's going tomorrow or the next week or month, and with some pretty good accuracy. And I think I'm one of the – I think I'm the top Tesla analyst in – on the street. I've been right on the way up and on the way down.

And I think there's so much utility here in this, plus people just back and forth with me during the trading day because I just – I find they just have so much experience from being in the markets for a while, some grey in my beard. And it's worth it to come to Elazar Advisors.

So I guess you just put it in this Seeking Alpha search tab or – and Fed Trader, we call it Fed Trader because the Fed is just the big dog wagging its own tail, whatever the expression is, but I do think I said that correct, well, related to them. And I just found that focusing on what they're going to do if they're going to be early or late is the big driver on whatever the markets are going to do.

So it's a free trial. We're raising prices this coming Sunday on the annual. So if you sign up now with a free trial, you lock in the lower rate.

