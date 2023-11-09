ZROZ: Adding Duration Risk With The PIMCO 25+ Zero Coupon Bond Fund

Viktor Aheiev

In my view, the raging bear market in bonds has ended, with long-duration assets finally rallying. The carnage in the bond market is unlike anything seen in my lifetime with two years of steep losses in what is generally viewed as a “safe asset”. The article below details why I believe it is time to add longer duration fixed income assets for capital gains

Bond Math

How bonds can provide capital gains is not a topic most investors grapple with, however, it pays to take a broader view of the investing landscape. A bond can be viewed as a contact for example, the US government issues debt with the party who lent the money receiving the principle back at the end of the term, plus interest payments along the way. and receiving the money. Using the 20-year treasury bond as a template, Uncle Sam agrees to pay the interest portion every six months. Bonds are sold at auction with a face value determined by the bidding process.

Things get interesting in the aftermath of the auction as the longer-duration assets rise or fall based on the current interest rate outlook. For example, the 20-year bond was trading south of 4% at the end of last year, only to challenge 5% recently. To give additional context utilizing the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon Bond fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ), the year-to-date loss is roughly 19% of principle—very tech stockesque. Why would an investor get excited about an asset class that has been decimated over the last 3 years to the tune of a stunning loss greater than 50%?

The Federal Reserve

I think the primary culprit for the demise of ZROZ is the Federal Reserve as they have embarked on a crusade to jack up interest rates from the zero bound level all the way up to a current Federal Funds rate of 5.5%. The increases have had a chilling effect on the bond market, which directly led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, a legend in the tech lending space. Sir Isaac Newton’s third law of motion applies here—every action leads to an equal and opposite reaction.

The Fed last hiked rates on July 26th, 2023, and has subsequently been on hold with some hawkish rhetoric overshadowing some benign readings on inflation. Why are the inflation readouts so critical? In my view, the normalization of inflation to pre-pandemic levels is upon us, which should force the Fed’s hand to at first to pause and bloviate they will still be ready and able to raise rates and then to finally capitulate and cut rates.

My expectations for ZROZ

My target for the ZROZ is a relatively quick move back to the high $80’s which would retrace the entire recent leg down starting with the Fed meeting in July. My base case is the economy will slow in 2024, but we will avoid a recession. Instead of the stimulus-fueled growth the past few years, a 1-2% GDP growth rate seems just about right. The absence of beefy growth coupled with a presidential campaign (mercy!!!) in 2024 will place enormous pressure on Fed Chair Powell to cut rates a bit. Cuts to the Fed funds rate should help reinvert the curve or at least flatten it as short rates come down to meet longer rates.

The second scenario revolves around a much sharper contraction in the economy that would push GDP negative and unleash a cascade of job cuts. The above scenario is a politician's worst nightmare, and the political pressure to chop rates would be deafening. No doubt Powell would be blamed for the job losses, but that comes with the job.

Dividend yield for ZROZ

The current yield for ZROZ is a very handsome 4.06%, paid quarterly to shareholders. The dividend is not at a fixed rate and fluctuates a bit. Please see the above link for additional details. The fund is very efficiently managed, with an expense ratio of 0.15%.

Risk Factors

The last scenario is filed under risks to illustrate the potential downside with ZROZ. There are no guarantees inflation has been tamed or that the Fed will stop hiking rates. If economic activity remains brisk, another leg down in ZROZ is not inconceivable. A move in the 30-year bonds decisively above 5% would be detrimental to ZROZ and saddle the holders of the ETF with double-digit losses. An investor needs to be comfortable with the risk profile before investing. In addition, option activity is not robust; hence I would avoid options in ZROZ altogether. Good luck to all!!!