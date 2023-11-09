Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Am Selling Aldeyra Therapeutics: A Sour AbbVie Deal And A Lack Of Transparency

Nov. 09, 2023 9:04 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)
Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
143 Followers

Summary

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics is a strong sell as bearish developments have been met with silence from the management team, amplifying the uncertainty surrounding the future.
  • The company is facing challenges in its journey to become a commercial biotech company, with back-to-back rejections from the FDA just this year.
  • Reproxalap was promising, but the new deal with AbbVie has effectively knee-capped its potential.

Sad tired retired caucasian man with beard takes off his glasses, rubs eyes looks at computer in room interior

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the first stock I wrote about when I joined Seeking Alpha in 2021. At the time, I was quite bullish about the prospects of Aldeyra following the setback of TRANQUILITY. Just a

This article was written by

Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
143 Followers
Colgate ‘24

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.