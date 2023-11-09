SimonSkafar

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a company that I have closely monitored over the last couple of years, has failed to gain any momentum in the market. In my most recent analysis published last June, I claimed that Plug Power's progress is unlikely to be rewarded for a while due to the lack of an earnings catalyst to drive the stock higher. Plug Power is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the market closing bell today, which makes now a good time to revisit my thesis for Plug Power.

Topline Growth Will Not Save PLUG Stock

As a growth-oriented investor, I am attracted to companies that are well-positioned to grow. Plug Power, in recent quarters, has been on a roll when it comes to revenue growth. The company has lost more than half of its market value this year, overshadowing the progress Plug Power has made in capturing new growth opportunities.

Exhibit 1: YoY revenue growth in recent quarters

Reporting period YoY revenue growth Q1 2022 95.6% Q2 2022 21.44% Q3 2022 31.06% Q4 2022 36.34% Q1 2023 49.35% Q2 2023 72% Click to enlarge

Despite this stellar revenue growth, except for when the company reported Q2 2022 earnings in August 2022, PLUG stock has taken a hit after reporting quarterly earnings.

Exhibit 2: PLUG earnings-related price changes

For the third quarter, Plug Power is expected to report YoY revenue growth of 17.55% and a net loss per share of 30 cents. This deceleration of growth may not spook investors given that the company's revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the upcoming quarters. In addition, I feel most of the downside risk is already priced in today with the company having a difficult 2023.

One of the main reasons behind Plug Power's dismal stock market performance this year has been the company's inability to meaningfully convert revenue into earnings. Although revenue has grown from $72 million in Q1 2021 to $260 million in Q2 2023, the net loss has also worsened from $61 million to $236 million. When a company loses almost as much money as it brings in in revenue, it's easy to conclude that such a company needs to grow by leaps and bounds before giving itself any chance of turning profitable. Plug Power is such a company.

Exhibit 3: Plug Power's quarterly net loss as a percentage of revenue

Reporting period Net loss/revenue Q2 2023 91% Q1 2023 98% Q4 2022 101.2% Q3 2022 90.53% Q2 2022 114.56% Q1 2022 111.14% Click to enlarge

The data in the above table does not paint a pretty picture. Even after being in business for decades, arguably enjoying first-mover advantages, and growing at stellar rates recently, Plug Power is still reporting losses that almost exceed revenue. During the upcoming earnings call - similar to what I have done in the past - I will look for clues to understand how the management is trying to tackle this problem.

So far, at a broad level, the management has guided for ambitious long-term revenue goals to give the idea that such revenue growth will eventually help the company turn profitable. At the annual Plug Symposium event last month, Plug Power guided for revenue of $6 billion by 2027 and $20 billion by 2030. To put things into perspective, the company has brought in $880 million in revenue over the last 12 months. These revenue targets certainly look appealing on paper - and I believe these are attainable too with the right execution - but Mr. Market is highly unlikely to reward the company any time soon without a clear strategy and progress toward becoming profitable.

Plug Power, as close followers of the company know, is aggressively spending money to increase its manufacturing capacity with the objective of enjoying competitive advantages in the future. More on these investments in the next segment, but I wanted to point out that these investments will prove to be a drag on earnings for the foreseeable future. With interest rates continuing to remain elevated, Plug Power's cost of funding will remain high for the time being, which is something Mr. Market may punish the company for.

Balance Sheet Health In Focus

In my previous article last June, I discussed the market opportunity for the company, the encouraging expansion into Europe and Asia through strategic partnerships, and strategic investments in hydrogen plants outside of the U.S. including Finland and France to reveal how the company is aggressively positioning itself to secure its leading position in the global hydrogen economy. The company, in partnership with Fortescue, is exploring investment opportunities in North America as well with a focus on building new hydrogen production plants.

Through these strategic investments, Plug Power plans to increase its production capacity and renewable power generation and build a strong delivery network. Today, Plug Power boasts of production capacity spanning almost one million square feet compared to just 50,000 square feet in 2020. Today, the Tennessee hydrogen production plant is operational, and the Georgia plant is under final commissioning. The company has three plants in Louisiana, Texas, and New York under construction, and these plants are expected to contribute to production in the coming years as Plug Power aims to achieve ambitious revenue goals for 2030.

Building on my discussion back in June, I believe these strategic investments position the company well to capture the growing demand for hydrogen and emerge as the undisputed leader in this space. With the right execution, the company can, in my opinion, turn profitable as it scales. Before that, however, investors will have to deal with the negative impact on Plug's short-term financial performance resulting from these aggressive investments.

Last month, Plug Power management highlighted that the company will prioritize non-dilutive funding sources such as corporate debt solutions, project finance, project equity partners, and funding from the Department of Energy to expand its manufacturing capacity to secure the sustainability of long-term growth without hurting shareholders.

The company ended the last quarter with around $1 billion in cash. This may seem substantial for a company of Plug Power's size, but the company has burned more than $1 billion at the operating cash flow level in the last 12 months, which goes on to highlight the strong funding needs faced by Plug Power today. In the next few years, I believe the total debt levels of Plug Power will grow substantially from here, and I would not be surprised if the company taps equity markets a few times to secure funding for expansion projects.

For long-term-oriented investors, investing in a company that is likely to dilute their ownership is a very risky bet unless there is visibility of strong earnings growth. This is where Plug Power fails to convince many investors. I love the company's story, and I believe these investments are needed to secure the company's future. At the same time, I am concerned about the lackluster margins that may not improve meaningfully in time to make the most of expected revenue growth.

Takeaway

I am a risk-seeking investor. I do not mind investing in young, unproven companies at seemingly attractive valuation levels in the hopes of beating the market in the long run. Even though Plug Power is yet to prove its potential to become a profitable renewable energy giant, I believe the company is too cheap to ignore today at a time when it is doing the right thing by investing for growth. Because investing in Plug Power carries a substantial risk of loss of capital, I am not comfortable exposing more than 2%-3% of my portfolio to the company. If execution falls into place this time around, I believe we are looking at a multibagger at these prices.