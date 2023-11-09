Take-Two Interactive: A Buy Considering Q2 Performance And GTA VI Launch
Summary
- The Q2 FY 2024 net bookings and adjusted bottom line for Take-Two surpassed the market's expectations.
- There is a good chance of Grand Theft Auto VI being introduced to gamers in the next fiscal year judging by recent news and comments made by company management.
- I continue to rate TTWO as a Buy, after analyzing the company's second-quarter results and assessing the possibility of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in FY 2025.
Elevator Pitch
My investment rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) remains a Buy. Earlier, I performed a preview of TTWO's financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (YE March 31) with my previous article written on February 2 this year.
In the current article, I draw attention to Take-Two's most recently announced Q2 FY 2024 financial results. TTWO's second-quarter net bookings and adjusted bottom line beat the sell-side's expectations, and the company's key GTA or Grand Theft Auto VI game is most probably going to be introduced to the market in fiscal 2025. Therefore, I have decided to stick with my existing Buy rating for Take-Two.
TTWO's Second Quarter Financial Performance Was Above Expectations
Take-Two released the company's Q2 FY 2024 results on November 8, 2023, after the market closed.
TTWO's stock price went up by +5.2% prior to the quarterly financials disclosure, and the company's shares rose by an additional +2.2% during post-market trading hours as per Seeking Alpha price data. The price action for Take-Two suggests that the market had a positive view of TTWO's recent quarterly financial performance.
The net bookings for Take-Two declined by -4.0% from $1,504.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $1,444.9 million for the recent quarter. But TTWO's actual Q2 FY 2024 net bookings turned out to be +1.4% higher than the sell-side analysts' consensus forecast of $1,425.3 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). It is also noteworthy that Take-Two's second-quarter net bookings came in at the high end of its earlier guidance of between $1,400 million and $1,450 million.
TTWO noted at the company's Q2 FY 2024 earnings briefing that key games like "Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption" performed above expectations. This enabled Take-Two to deliver a positive surprise for its net bookings in the second quarter of this year.
A Seeking Alpha News article published after Take-Two's Q2 results disclosure highlighted that TTWO's most recent quarterly "adjusted earnings topped consensus." Take-Two's reported Q2 FY 2024 GAAP net loss was -$543.6 million.
But the company's adjusted second-quarter GAAP net loss would have been narrower at -$158.6 million excluding one-off impairment charges, and this was superior to the market's consensus GAAP bottom-line estimate of -$174.9 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. TTWO had shared in its second quarter results release that it suffered from write-downs of "$219.7 million related to intangible assets" and "$165.4 million related to goodwill, representing a partial impairment of one of our reporting units" in Q2.
At its second-quarter results call, Take-Two explained that the growth of its high-margin direct-to-consumer platform with more new games added, and an increase in the number of hyper-casual games deriving incremental revenue from the sale of in-app items, drove better-than-expected profitability.
Favorable Expectations About Grand Theft Auto VI Launch
Seeking Alpha News reported on the same day of TTWO's Q2 results release that Take-Two's subsidiary "Rockstar Games is planning to announce the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week." Take-Two also confirmed at the Q2 FY 2024 results briefing on November 8 that "the eagerly anticipated first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will be revealed this coming December."
At its earlier first-quarter earnings call in August this year, TTWO had already emphasized that there will be a "significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond."
Take-Two guided at its second quarter results call that its net bookings will "be shy of $8 billion in fiscal '25, but not materially so" with expectations of "growth in 2026." As a comparison, Wall Street's consensus FY 2024 net bookings projection for TTWO is lower at $5.5 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ) As such, it is very likely that Take-Two will launch Grand Theft Auto VI in FY 2025 based on recent news flow and management commentary.
As an illustration of the significance of the Grand Theft Auto franchise for Take-Two, the company's Grand Theft Auto games in total contributed a meaningful 14.6% of its top line for full-year FY 2023, even though the most recent installment (Grand Theft Auto V) was first introduced a decade ago in 2013.
TTWO attributed the longevity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise to the fact that "Rockstar (Games) continues to supply content and updates and engage consumers and entertain them more effectively than, frankly, anyone else in the business" at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing.
Take-Two's Price Target
TTWO's share price has gone up by +25.1% (source: Seeking Alpha price data) outperforming the S&P 500's +4.9% rise since I upgraded the stock's rating from a Hold to a Buy in my February write-up.
I think Take-Two's stock still has room to run.
My target price for TTWO is $173.80, which implies a +21% upside as compared to the company's closing stock price of $143.47 on November 8, 2023. I arrived at a price target of $173.80 for Take-Two by applying a 20 times P/E multiple to the stock's consensus FY 2026 normalized EPS estimate of $8.69 (Source: S&P Capital IQ).
Closing Thoughts
TTWO's stock deserves to be rated as a Buy, as Take-Two has a capital appreciation potential of above 20% based on my valuation analysis. The key re-rating catalyst for TTWO is the potential launch of GTA VI in the next fiscal year (FY 2025).
