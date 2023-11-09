Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Beats Q3 Earnings: Back Up The Truck

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.61K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Corporation's third-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations, showing high revenue growth with earnings holding steady.
  • Rising interest rates have impacted the company's earnings, but the threat is cooling off.
  • Brookfield continues attracting investors to its infrastructure funds despite the serious allegations that have been made against Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.
  • In this article, I make the case that Brookfield stock is a decent buy after its third-quarter earnings release.

Asians of other ethnic groups giving the thumbs up

Thumbs up

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) just released its third-quarter earnings, easily beating analyst expectations. The release showed high growth in revenue. Distributable earnings per share were unchanged compared to the second quarter. For those not familiar with Brookfield, "distributable

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.61K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
dealraker
Today, 9:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.93K)
As mentioned elsewhere here on SA, the creation of FFO from subs which leads to the DE of BN is quite the creation, at times leaving off as much as 34% of cash expenses above depreciation. Subs use FFO with entities such as railroads and other entities where depreciation is quite real. Of course all this was doable for some time because investors would accept capitalizing gains from sales of things bought that had profits. Those options are far less now for the subs and BN.
M
Misterinvestor
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
"Back up the truck" Headline. "Decent buy" in the article. Which is it? Long most Brookfield companies and in for the long term.
G
GMakdo
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (233)
Thanks for the update.
K
Kotsis
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (482)
Stagnant business unfortunately. Selling
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.