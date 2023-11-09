Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:29 AM ETSitio Royalties Corp. (STR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.9K Followers

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ross Wong - VP, Finance and IR

Chris Conoscenti - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sitio Royalties Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex, I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now hand over to your host, Ross Wong, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ross Wong

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sitio Royalties Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. If you don't already have a copy of our recent press release and update investor presentation, please visit our website at www.sitio.com, where you will find them in our Invest Relations section.

With me today to discuss third quarter 2023 financial and operating results is Chris Conoscenti, our Chief Executive Officer; Carrie Osicka, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our Executive Team.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings press release, investor presentation, and publicly filed documents for additional information regarding such forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Conoscenti

Thanks, Ross. Good morning, and thank you for joining Sitio's third quarter 2023 earnings call. We have a very productive third quarter across multiple aspects of our business. Operationally, our assets have continued to perform well, despite the slowdown of drilling and completion activity across the Permian Basin and broader United States, where quarter-over-quarter horizontal rig count was down by 7% and 11%, respectively.

For the third quarter, we reported average daily oil production of 17,576 barrels per day

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About STR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.