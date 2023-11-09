Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eXp World Holdings: Very Pricey With Minimal Positive Catalysts Other Than A Short Squeeze

Nov. 09, 2023 10:42 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • eXp World Holdings has a unique business model with lower overhead and scalability, but its high P/E ratio makes it unattractive for investment.
  • The company's cash flow performance is tied to the housing market, which has plateaued due to rising interest rates and a slowing market.
  • I see no positive catalysts other than a potential short squeeze.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

Dear readers,

eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is a real estate brokerage with a very interesting business model which allows for significantly lower overhead and faster scalability than virtually all of its peers. Historically, the company has traded like

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.63K Followers

David Ksir has extensive Private-equity experience in European real estate and finance. He now manages a small 8-figure family offices focused on generating reliable dividend income through investing in US and EU equities.

David contributes to the Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXPI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EXPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.