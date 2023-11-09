Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The October CPI Report May Be Shockingly Bullish

Nov. 09, 2023 10:47 AM ETSP500, NDX, SPX, SPY, QQQ, IWM, TLT, TMF, USO, COMP.IND, US10Y, DIA, DJI, VTI1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The October CPI is set to show a sharp drop in headline inflation with energy prices reversing the September spike.
  • We see room for core-CPI measures to surprise to the downside, based on declining used car prices and housing indicators stabilizing lower.
  • Accelerating disinflation could open the door for Fed rate cuts into 2024, driving bond yields lower as a tailwind for equities and risk assets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Shocked senior tourists looking up outdoors

FG Trade

Mark your calendar because the October CPI report on Tuesday, November 14 could very well be one of the most important days for Wall Street all year. Several dynamics are coming together, which we believe will show a massive drop in

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.44K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 11:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.7K)
Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed the article consider following. - Dan
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
NDX--
NASDAQ 100-Index
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.